Entertainment

Brad Pitt says he suffers from a rare and incurable disease, and points out: “Nobody believes me”

Photo of James James55 mins ago
0 37 2 minutes read

One of Hollywood’s biggest heartthrobs, Brad Pitt said he suffers from a rare and incurable disease. The star has self-diagnosed with prosopagnosia, a rare “face blindness” disorder that makes it difficult for him to remember people he meets at events. According to the Prosopagnosia Research Center, 1 in 50 people have some level of the disease.

The 58-year-old Oscar winner stated in an interview with GQ that he would like to meet more people with this condition. “Nobody believes me! I want to meet others”pointed out the actor when the interviewer joked that her husband also thinks he suffers from the same problem.

92nd Annual Academy Awards Press Room
In 2020, the actor won his first Oscar for his performance in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Photo: Getty)

Prosopagnosia is a neurological condition that creates an inability to recognize faces. Those who suffer from the disease in more severe degrees are not able to distinguish a face as something other than an object. As much as some people understand this situation as something comical, the star shared that he feels embarrassed when he can’t remember someone’s face. With that, he worries that his possible disorder could make people see him as “distracted, unapproachable, self-centered“.

Continue after Advertising

According to the US National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, prosopagnosia can be socially disabling, and that’s exactly how the star feels. “That’s why I stay at home”, he stated.

People with the disorder often have difficulty recognizing family members and close friends. They often use other ways to identify individuals, such as voice, clothing, or unique physical attributes. “Every now and then someone gives me context and I say, ‘Thanks for helping me’”continued.

35th Santa Barbara International Film Festival Maltin Modern Master Award Brad Pitt
Pitt is rarely seen at large events and attributes this to illness. (Photo: Getty)

Pitt says he tried to deny his problem at one point, but that just “irritated more people”. The revelation came at the same time that the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star announced that he is eyeing the end of his career. According to the artist, he thinks he is in the last stage of his life in the acting industry.

Continue after Advertising

This isn’t the first time Brad Pitt has shared his problem with prosopagnosia. In a 2013 interview with Esquire, he said the disease is still a mystery. “So many people hate me because they think I’m disrespecting them, but I can’t understand a face”lamented the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie.

Gettyimages 609273234
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were split in 2016. (Photo: Getty)

The actor has yet to receive an official diagnosis, but Carnegie Mellon University has already offered Pitt to have his brain examined by a neuroscientist at their facility. Will the star accept the procedure?

Source link

Photo of James James55 mins ago
0 37 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Ranking Disney + in Spain: the favorite series this day

2 mins ago

starry david o. No one is happy with Russell’s film.

13 mins ago

Directing XO Kitty in Korea transforms Katina Medina

24 mins ago

Billie Eilish used a lookalike to go unnoticed at Coachella!

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button