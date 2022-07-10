Brad Pitt, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Shakira and other celebrities who suffer from rare diseases | Photos | ntlr | Famous

Brad Pitt He has caused a stir in recent days by talking about a rare medical condition that he suffers from. Just like him, other celebrities like Shakira, avril lavigne and more, they have achieved stardom for their remembered movies or unforgettable songs, despite suffering from strange diseases.

In this note we tell you about the rare pathologies or conditions that some celebrities suffer from. In some cases, they are diseases known to very few people in the world.

Brad Pitt

The actor Brad Pitt, who is one of the most important leading men in Hollywood, claimed to have Prosopagnosia. This is a disease that causes a disorder in face recognition. The sufferer may be able to identify certain features of the face, but it is very difficult for him to identify who it is.

This rare disease is due to a brain injury, where the person cannot recognize their relatives or their closest environment.

Brad Pitt revealed to GQ magazine that he has prosopagnosia. Photo: Gtresonline

avril lavigne

The singer Avril Lavigne suffers from the Lyme’s desease caused by Borrelia, a bacterium that is transmitted by the bite of a tick. This medical condition can incapacitate those who suffer from it, since it manifests itself with neurological and locomotor ailments.

Avril Lavigne Photo: Wireimage

Gaten Matarazzo

Gaten Matarazzo, achieved stardom thanks to the series ‘Stranger Things’. The young artist suffers from cleidocranial dysplasia, a very rare disease of genetic origin. This dysplasia or cleidocranial dysostosis is characterized by the alteration of the normal development of the bones, mainly the skull and clavicle. In addition, it hinders the process of tooth formation.

This evil represents a great danger, since the symptoms are very similar to rheumatoid arthritis or fibromyalgia, which makes it difficult to detect in time. However, the young artist has never let this condition overshadow his talent; What’s more, he was even included as an important feature in his character in the Netflix series.

Gaten Matarazzo seeks to make his followers aware of the disease he suffers from

Shakira

Shakira, the interpreter of ‘I congratulate you’, some time ago was diagnosed with toxoplasmosisa disease that affects pregnant women and those with a weak immune system.

This pathology, which is only controlled with medical treatment, can be transmitted to children during pregnancy. It is usually caused by eating raw meat or having contact with feces from infected animals.

Photo: AFP

Daniel Radcliffe

The protagonist of “Harry Potter”, Daniel Radclife, suffers from dyspraxiaa disease also known as clumsy child syndrome. This is a neurological pathology characterized by the inability to perform motor and sensory tasks that require good coordination, such as writing, using cutlery, etc.

Symptoms of this rare condition include poor balance, difficulty reading, and a poor memory.

Daniel Radcliffe. Photo: diffusion

Selena Gomez

The singer Selena Gómez suffers from lupus, a disease that affects her immune system, because it attacks healthy cells and tissues. This condition can cause collateral damage to other parts of the body such as the joints, skin, or kidneys. Symptoms include muscle and joint pain and fever.

Selena Gomez will present song in Spanish. Photo: AFP Agency

Safe Santiago

The actor and film director suffers tinnitus either also called tinnitus. A disease that produces continuous noise inside the ear without an acoustic stimulus from outside. This pathology commonly presents as a ringing in the ears, although it can also appear as a small whistle or soft whisper that can vary in intensity and loudness. Among some of the consequences of this problem are nervous breakdowns or inability to sleep.