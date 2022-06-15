Brad Pitt sends an “I love you” to Gwyneth Paltrow after more than 20 years of having separated

There is a saying that says: “where there was fire, ashes remain”, these words could well describe the relationship between Hollywood actors, Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow, who were engaged and about to marry more than 20 years ago.

The couple recently met again in an interview and because of the chemistry between them, anyone would have said that the love between them has not disappeared; However, Paltrow is a happily married woman and Pitt, although he divorced Angelina Jolie, assured that he continues to feel a very strong affection for the actress, but only as friends.

“It’s wonderful to have you as a friend now, I love you. I love you so much,” the actor confessed.

During the talk published by Goop, a brand created by Paltrow, both reflected on the time they spent together and the influence that the father of the protagonist of “Blind Love” had on Pitt; Well, despite the fact that the relationship did not work out, he recognizes that it was Mr. Paltrow who inspired him as a father:

“One of the many things that I loved about Bruce, because he had a profound effect on me and is someone I still think about; it was that he really fostered your voice, your independence, ”Pitt told his ex-exportee.

“He paved the way for you to be who you are. And I think that’s very important for parenting, you know? So the child is free to discover who they are and what they love and what they don’t,” he added.

For her part, the also businesswoman thanked that, despite the distance and time, Brad and she maintain a close bond and almost impossible to break.

This was the relationship between Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow met in 1994, playing husband and wife in ‘Seven’, he was 31 years old and she was 22, at that time the actress confessed that hers was “love at second sight” since she confused flirting of the actor with friendship.

Some time later, the couple shouted from the rooftops u love, she assured that Pitt was the first man she had really fallen in love with, while he did not stop complimenting his beloved.

The romance was going from strength to strength and two years later the Hollywood heartthrob proposed to his girlfriend; however she rejected him. As Paltrow has told on several occasions, she did not feel ready to take such an important step and she panicked; although some versions attribute the break to an alleged infidelity of the actress.

The truth is that their paths parted, Gwyneth was married for several years to the lead singer of “Coldplay”, Chris Martin, with whom she had two children. In 2019 they separated and she married Brad Falchuck again.

Brad between Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie

Brad, for his part, became involved with Jennifer Aniston a year after breaking up with Gwyneth, the relationship was so formal that they even reached the altar and were known as the most beautiful couple in Hollywood, however; After five years of marriage, the separation came after the actor cheated on his wife with Angelina Jolie.

The crush between Pitt and Jolie was immediate, they met in 2004 when they starred in the film “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”, after finishing the recordings, suspicions of a possible romance began to arise and months later, the couple confirmed the relationship, despite the fact that he was still married to Aniston.

The divorce was immediate and Jolie was seen for years as “the third in discord”, but love was stronger and in 2014, and after procreating two children together and adopting 4 more, the couple married. The union only lasted a couple of years, in 2016, Angelina Jolie filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences and to date, both actors face an endless legal fight for the custody of their children.