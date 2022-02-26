Brad Pitt shares roles with Bad Bunny in ‘Bullet Train’

Brad Pitt returns to the big screen with a new leading role in Bullet Train, an action movie that will bring him together for the first time with the actress Sandra Bullock. The trailer for the film, presented in a very original way, shows the actor immersed in the story.

The clip of barely thirty seconds is, really, a advertising spot that highlights the benefits of the train in which the plot of the film will take place. A voiceover lists the comforts of this new transportation system, which prioritizes speed and safety for all its passengers.

Then the acronym SNL appears, short for Nippon Speed ​​Line, name with which the famous train will be known. Suddenly the image of Pitt jumps, beaten and scared. The trailer closes with the phrase: “If you offer peace to the world, the world will return that peace to you.“.

BAD BUNNY IN ACTION

During the last CinemaConmade last August, the action movie presented its first images with a clip in which it was seen bad bunny in a confrontation with Brad Pitt inside a luxurious train car.

However, these images will for now be a secret shared only among the privileged attendees of CinemaCon, since this advance was not made public on the internet and we will have to wait for another advance to be released.

Bad Bunny has chosen this project for his leap into acting. However, the Puerto Rican singer was seen with a cameo in “F9” (2021) and had a commented participation in the series “Narcos: Mexico” and the movie “American Sole“.

RELEASE DATE

In the powerful cast of “Bullet TrainSandra Bullock, Joey King, Andrew Koji, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry also appear.

This film is directed by David Leitch, an expert in action cinema thanks to titles like “Atomic” (2017), “Deadpool 2” (2018) or “Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw” (2019). The Sony tape will hit theaters in the first weeks of July.

