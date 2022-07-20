Entertainment

Brad Pitt shows his tattoos by wearing an asymmetrical skirt: This is what Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband looks like

Jul 20 2022 – 4:00 p.m.

Brad Pitt is in Berlin Germanyto promote his latest film, and the actor surprised millions of fans wearing a spectacular skirt that revealed his legs during the presentation of the film.

The 58-year-old American actor is on a European tour in which he is presenting “Bullet Train”, a feature film that tells the story of seven murderers who seek to eliminate themselves when they cross paths on a train between Tokyo and Kyoto.

In the production, which opens on August 5 in the United States, other stars such as Sandra Bullock, Joey King and the musical revelation of recent times, the Puerto Rican interpreter Bad Bunny, also participate.

This is how Brad Pitt wore a skirt in Berlin

Brad Pitt wowed attendees at the “Bullet Train” premiere as he walked the red carpet. Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband posed for photographers with a asymmetric skirtas can be seen in some images released by the Daily Mail.

At his age, the actor is still a male figure who arouses passions among lovers of the seventh art. The protagonist of “Seven” wore a coffee-colored skirt that reached her knees.

He added a matching jacket and a salmon-colored linen button-down shirt to the look. She combined the look with military boots. Shiloh Jolie Pitt’s father accessorized her irreverent look with layered necklaces. He, in addition to her, showed off her lush blonde hair and sunglasses.

Brad Pitt’s outfit also revealed the various tattoos he has on his calves, such as the face of a rhinoceros and a human skull.

