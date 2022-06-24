Brad Pitt shows us that even stars are vulnerable to scams and deception

Brad Pitt has opened up on the channel in a recent interview with GQ. The Oscar-winning actor once upon a time in hollywoodwhich this summer premieres the action comedy Bullet Train in theaters, he has exposed to the world the vulnerability he has come to feel at certain stages of his life, when he was plagued by loneliness, spiraled into excess or was forced to take drastic measures to overcome his problems. But the most striking thing about his statements is not the facts themselves, but how Pitt hints that his vulnerability made him an easy target for scams and deception.

Brad Pitt promoting ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ in 2019 (Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner)

“I have always felt alone. Only when I was little, only even now, and until recently I have not felt more surrounded by my friends and family. There is a verse by Rilke, or by Einstein, believe it or not, that deals with how to live in the paradox of harboring great pain and at the same time feeling true joy. That is maturing, growing as a person”began by declaring the actor about the concerns that have plagued his life.

One of the coming-of-age moments he references is when he put aside his addiction to alcohol, which happened right after his divorce from Angelina Jolie. By his account, he spent 18 months attending regular Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, though his words show that it was not a simple action due to his status as a great Hollywood star. According to Pitt, he had to surround himself with a select private group of men with whom he felt safe, admitting that he felt enormous concern that his confessions and words could pass into public ears.

“He had a really cool group of men here that was really private and selective, so it was safe.”explained the actor. “I had seen things from other people that had been recorded while they were being opened up on the channel, and that is just appalling to me”.

Pitt, appreciating this insecurity and vulnerability to which he feels subjected, also discussed his past addiction to marijuana. He recalled that it was the discomfort of the mass attention that led to his almost daily use of this drug and that later also made him a compulsive smoker. “I spent most of the ’90s hiding out and smoking pot”, he told the New York Times in 2019. “I was too uncomfortable with all the attention.” But now, also as a result of recent events in his life, he says that he has undergone treatments to replace tobacco with nicotine-flavored gum.

This, beyond the actor’s ability to be aware of his mistakes and to want to find a solution, makes it clear again that Hollywood stars, continually exposed to the media eye and public opinion, are even more likely to fall into a vulnerable and fragile state than any ordinary person. And his fame and money only enhance it, as Pitt also pointed out in one of the anecdotes he told during his speech with GQ.

Specifically, he narrated how he lived “obsessed” with finding gold in the area of ​​his castle in Provence, France, a property that he bought in 2008 together with Angelina Jolie and that was the scene of his wedding in 2014. In his facilities he produces rosé wine, however, he says that a few years ago a businessman told him that in the surrounding land he had buried gold dated from medieval times and valued at millions of dollars. The man in question told him of a treasure taken from the Levant during the crusades, a story that captivated Pitt and led him to buy radar and excavation equipment to search for the riches.

“For like a year, this was all I could think about, just the thrill of it all.”he explained. “Maybe it has something to do with where I grew up, because in the Ozarks there have always been stories of hidden gold stashes”, he added. But obviously it was a hoax. The person who told him this whole story turned out to be an entrepreneur from a radar company who wanted Pitt to invest in his products. And in the end he succeeded, once again making it clear that, Although we are talking about high-status Hollywood personalities full of teams, advisors and resources behind them, in the end they are still people for whom the implications of their fame are beyond their control..

