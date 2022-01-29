Brad Pitt, single after parting with Angelina



Angelina Jolie queen of the red carpet in Rome. And Zahara steals the show from her

A love story that has made the whole of Hollywood and beyond dream, but which has long since come to an end with consequent legal battles that have caused much discussion. Meanwhile, the individual life of the two actors proceeds, but perhaps with some setbacks. For Brad Pitt there seems to be no flirtation on the horizon, despite alleged rumors that he was seen alongside Swedish singer Lykke Li, his neighbor.

Brad Pitt still single, after Angelina no flirtation

From the first second, the news of the alleged relationship between Brad Pitt and Swedish singer Lykke Li has been around the world, but apparently it was just a great rumor based on some details that would not be enough to say with certainty that there is actually something between the two.

According to what was declared by Page Six, in fact, an anonymous source would have left statements regarding this alleged flirtation between Brad Pitt and Lykke Li. This source, therefore, would have revealed that the two have not dated for two years, that is, since their first meeting. There is no absolute certainty, of course, but those directly involved do not give signs of confirmation or denial, and the doubt is getting bigger and bigger. On balance, however, our beloved Brad Pitt would still be single, at least officially. The same Page Sixgave voice to other sources, always anonymous, to further affirm the fact that for the beautiful actor there is still no air of new love.

The one involving Lykke Li, however, would not remain a minimal possibility. The two artists, in fact, are neighbors in Los Angeles, and for a secret relationship this could be the right way to get the rumors to a minimum. Yet it will not be easy to escape the eyes of the paparazzi, especially now that the attention on the love life of Brad Pitt and his ex Angelina Jolie is at its best, even more so than before, already abundantly effective.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, the legal battles

With their story born in 2005, on the set of Mr. and Mr. Smith, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have made several generations dream all over the world, despite initial criticism due to the actor’s previous marriage to Jennifer Aniston. Their love was stronger than any criticism and in 2014 they celebrated their wedding. A marriage ended, unfortunately, as the best fairy tales end: a great difficulty for Angelina Jolie, who also tried to find strength for their six children Shiloh, Vivienne, Maddox, Zahara, Knox Leon and Pax Thien.

In the last period there has undoubtedly been some turbulence within the family balance, especially with regard to child custody (as well as the sale of Chateau Miraval). An air not too calm, we can say, which could be one of the reasons why, at least publicly, the actor is not yet ready to show himself alongside another woman who is not Angelina. Only time in any case can heal all wounds: who knows that love is not really around the corner.