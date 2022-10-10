Brad Pitt speaks out after serious accusations made by Angelina Jolie – Celebrities



AFP/Files

Newsroom – Observatory of the Famous





10/10/2022 09:28

10/10/2022 09:28

Brad Pitt, actor, spoke out after being the subject of serious accusations made by his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. In court action, The actress accused her ex-husband of attacking her and her children during a private plane flightwhich motivated the request for divorce.

In a statement released by lawyer Anne Kiley, the movie star said he will ‘respond in court’ the accusations made. ‘Brad Pitt takes responsibility for everything from day one – unlike the other side – but he won’t take responsibility for something he didn’t do’said.

‘He was the target of all kinds of personal attack and misrepresentation’explained Brad Pitt’s defense, which highlighted the artist’s attempt to respond in court. ‘Fortunately, the various public authorities that the other side has tried to use against him over the last six years have made their own independent decisions. Brad continue to respond in court, as he always has.he concluded.

In the lawsuit in question, Angelina claimed that Pitt grabbed her by the head and attacked two of her children on the 2016 trip.on the grounds that he is said to have been under the influence of alcohol, verbally abused and threw drink on his family during the flight from France to Los Angeles.

SEE MORE: Check out singers who have already been involved in controversy with ex-wife

The post Brad Pitt speaks out after serious accusations made by Angelina Jolie was first published in Observatory of the Famous.