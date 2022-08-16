Brad Pitt stands up for Ana de Armas in the face of criticism for her role in “Blonde”

Anne of Arms She has started her profession in her country of origin, Cuba, but it was not until 2007 when she became known in Spain thanks to “El Internado”, where she embodied Carolina Leal. Aware of her effort and her gift in acting, she has decided to take the plunge and dare to work in Hollywood, where she has managed to be part of acclaimed proposals.

Many directors and their own colleagues, it seems, have been amazed by the work of the Latina, so much so that they have claimed to find the perfect person to finally start recording the film of the iconic Marilyn Monroe, six decades after her death. .

The story will talk about Marilyn and Norma Jeane. Source: (Instagram)

On September 23, the film “Blonde” will be released in theaters, but as usual, the trailer It has already seen the light and behind it, criticism has been uncovered. On the one hand, the film It has received some criticism for being an adaptation of the homonymous novel by Joyce Carol Oates, but on the other hand, the negative comments towards Ben Affleck’s ex-girlfriend were not subtle at all.

Apparently, a piece of film has been enough to discredit the work of the Cuban, but The most curious thing is that it was not because of his acting, but because of his Latin accent, the same one that apparently would generate some friction in the plot and make it impossible to connect with the story. However, the film’s producer and respected actor, Brad Pitt, has decided to rein in the critics’ feet.

Marilyn Monroe was an icon for entertainment in the 50s. Source: (Instagram)

“She does it phenomenally. It’s a difficult dress to wear and We have been preparing it for 10 years. It wasn’t until we found her that we were able to pull it off.“ the American began to say in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight”.

Ana cleverly captured the essence of Marilyn’s voice. She was known for her breathing, which was actually a maneuver taught to her by a therapist in her childhood to overcome her stutter.

Marilyn Monroe died in 1962 from an overdose. Source: (Instagram)

For her part, the actress who will bring Marilyn back to life has been preparing for a whole year to face this incredible challenge, one that would mark a before and after in her profession. Along with Jessica Drake, the interpreter has worked to achieve the perfect tone and accent so that there would be no criticism about it, however, it does not seem to be enough.

Anne of Arms She is completely full of the incredible opportunity that Hollywood has given her and makes it clear on her social networks, where she not only shares new images of the film but also the entire behind-the-scenes of the project. Along with her, many other greats from the entertainment world have worked: Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, and Caspar Phillipson.