Entertainment

Brad Pitt stands up for Ana de Armas in the face of criticism for her role in “Blonde”

Photo of James James49 mins ago
0 31 2 minutes read

Anne of Arms She has started her profession in her country of origin, Cuba, but it was not until 2007 when she became known in Spain thanks to “El Internado”, where she embodied Carolina Leal. Aware of her effort and her gift in acting, she has decided to take the plunge and dare to work in Hollywood, where she has managed to be part of acclaimed proposals.

Many directors and their own colleagues, it seems, have been amazed by the work of the Latina, so much so that they have claimed to find the perfect person to finally start recording the film of the iconic Marilyn Monroe, six decades after her death. .

Anne of Arms
The story will talk about Marilyn and Norma Jeane. Source: (Instagram)

On September 23, the film “Blonde” will be released in theaters, but as usual, the trailer It has already seen the light and behind it, criticism has been uncovered. On the one hand, the film It has received some criticism for being an adaptation of the homonymous novel by Joyce Carol Oates, but on the other hand, the negative comments towards Ben Affleck’s ex-girlfriend were not subtle at all.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James49 mins ago
0 31 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson separated: the reasons for their breakup revealed

50 seconds ago

Jennifer Lawrence and the intimate photos that a hacker stole

6 mins ago

After films and a series, Jumanji becomes an attraction

7 mins ago

“Bullet train”, a good opportunity to revisit Kotaro Isaka’s novel, days before the premiere of its film adaptation

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button