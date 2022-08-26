“Brad Pitt still cares about Angelina Jolie and wants her to be happy,” says an anonymous source

As reported by Us Weekly, an anonymous source allegedly claimed that Brad Pitt still cares about Angelina Jolie and wishes her to find happiness in her life.

Brad Pitt still wants the ex-wife Angelina Jolie is “happy“regardless of all the legal battles that the two have had to face in recent years: this is revealed by an anonymous source who was interviewed for the latest issue of Us Weekly.

“He’s absolutely not wishing anything bad will happen to her, not personally, not professionally, not romantically, from any point of view.“, explained the insider.”If she is happy, he is happy. Brad loved Angelina and still cares about her“.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, 58, is “ always been consistent“over the years because he always wanted the Maleficent actress, 47, to be”happy and healthy and the best mother she can be to their children“, as revealed by the source.

About their estate in France the insider stated: “Brad has always dreamed of leaving Miraval to the children as part of the family legacy. Angelina is ruining this project because she is upset that her fans still adore Brad very much, who in her view was rude to her.“.