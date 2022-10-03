Entertainment

Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over the warehouse they shared

Just a short while after Château Miraval reopens its iconic recording studio, Brad Pitt filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife, Angelina Joliefor the sale of his shares in the wine estate in the south of France.

The question is like this. The two bought a majority stake in this winery in 2012, for a figure close to 25 million euros, they even got married there in 2014. Two years later they divorced and pitt it alleges that they agreed to a “mutual understanding” that neither would sell their shares without the other’s consent.

