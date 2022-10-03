Just a short while after Château Miraval reopens its iconic recording studio, Brad Pitt filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife, Angelina Joliefor the sale of his shares in the wine estate in the south of France.

The question is like this. The two bought a majority stake in this winery in 2012, for a figure close to 25 million euros, they even got married there in 2014. Two years later they divorced and pitt it alleges that they agreed to a “mutual understanding” that neither would sell their shares without the other’s consent.

In 2021, Brad states that Joliewithout his consent, sold his stake to Tenute del Mondo, a division of the Stoli Group vodka company owned by Russian businessman Yuri Shefler.

The dispute over pink continues.

Therefore, the purpose of the actor is to prevent the winery from being sold, since today it is well known and one of the producers of came most important rosé in the world.

The property includes a house and extensive vineyards, and this alleged sale would bar Pitt from his right to enjoy his private home and oversee the business he built from scratch. The celebrity couple’s divorce has been particularly acrimonious and their children’s legal custody battle was a contentious one. Demand for pitt states that the sale of Jolie intended to cause gratuitous damage to pitt and “undermine your investment”.

Beyond all this conflictive scenario, Château Miraval Rosé 2021 is already sold in the main markets of the United States and according to its importer it is a came which is “reminiscent of characteristic flavors of fresh currants and roses with lemon zest and minerality” sourced from fruit from the estate and other premium sites in the Côtes de Provence.