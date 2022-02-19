Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie

The battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has reignited. Well, the actor sued his ex-wife for having illegally and secretly sold his part of the French estate Château Miraval to the Russian businessman Yuri Shefler.

The actor said he felt betrayed since, according to him, they had agreed that they would never sell their participation without first reaching an agreement with the other party.

The famous married in this estate in 2014 after buying it in 2008 for a value of 28.4 million dollars.

Pitt and Jolie bought the property with the intention of raising their children there and building a family wine business. The actor turned the vineyard in Miraval into a multi-million dollar business and one of the world’s leading producers of rosé wine.

International media indicate that the Miraval estate is located in the town of Correns, in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region, in southeastern France. The 35-bedroom mansion, surrounded by lush gardens with a moat, fountains, aqueducts, a pond, a chapel and a fabulous vineyard, in which Pitt claims to have invested a great deal of money.

The actors separated in 2016, but despite the fact that almost six years have passed since then, the couple is still immersed in legal battles for their heritage and the custody of their children.