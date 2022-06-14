Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie (and Depp-Heard shadow looms)

In Hollywood lately we can no longer rest assured, and, so, after the ugly page written by Johnny Depp and Amber Heard on the accusation of defamation that the first has addressed to the ex-wife, it’s Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s turn, that from being the most fascinating couple of the star system is slowly indulging in bringing out the worst in themselves, between accusations and poison. The last in order of time was raised by Pitt, who accused Jolie of intentionally damaging the reputation of their Miraval winery having chosen to sell his share of the property to a “foreigner with malicious intent”. The company was bought by the Brangelinas in 2008 when they decided to take control of a vineyard in the south of France near Château Miraval, where they married in 2014 and where they spent several family holidays while they were together.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

In Pitt’s latest court testimony in his battle against Jolie over the sale of Miraval, the plaintiff said Jolie intentionally “tried to inflict damage” on the company, also because it seems that the two had decided never to move in the sale without first having obtained the consent of the other. In documents filed with the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Pitt’s legal team wrote that Miraval has over time become a “passion” project that has transformed Pitt into one of the most respected rosé producers in the wine world. Brad says Angie wouldn’t have contributed to the company’s success in any way. which is also why he would not have struggled much in carrying out his plan to sabotage her.

Alberto Terenghi / ipa-agency.net

“Jolie pursued the sale in secret, purposely keeping Pitt in the dark and knowingly violating his contractual rights,” reads the document from Pitt’s team, targeting the actress’s choice to sell the stake to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler, which controls the Stoli Group. According to Pitt’s lawyers, Shefler allegedly carried out a hostile takeover seeking to obtain “confidential information for the benefit of his competitor.” The documents also accuse Shefler of exercising “ruthless business tactics and dubious professional associations,” which in turn “jeopardize the reputation of the brand that Pitt has carefully built over the years.” “Jolie tried to coerce Pitt into teaming up with a stranger and, even worse, a stranger with malicious intent.” Hence the request for damages and the hope that the sale can be declared void, even if seeing the Brangelina on a war footing after having made the whole world dream with their hugs and their declarations of love is really difficult to digest. .

Other stories of Vanity Fair that may interest you:

Is it still war between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt?

Puglia by Angelina Jolie: in Martina Franca for her new film

What will happen to the careers of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard? The insiders have their say

To receive the other cover of Vanity Fair (and much more), subscribe to Vanity Weekend.