Brad Pitt Sues Angelina Jolie, Demands Compensation for “Damage Inflicted”

According to the actor, his ex-wife “tried to cause harm” by selling her share of the Château Miraval vineyards, where they also married in 2014.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie start another legal battle. The actor sued the actress for, as the interpreter points out, harming her wine cellar reputation. According to Pitt, his ex-wife “attempted to cause harm” by “intentionally violating her contractual rights” after Jolie sold her part of the vineyards of Château Miraval, which they shared in common and is where they married in 2014.

As reported by People, Angelina Jolie planned to sell her shares to Tenute del Mondo — a wine company that Brad Pitt’s legal team says is “interested in taking control of Miraval” and is “indirectly controlled by Yuri Shefler, the Russian billionaire.” which controls the Stoli Group”.

As Brad Pitt’s team continues to claim, Yuri Shefler has “relentless business tactics and dubious professional associations” and “Jolie tried to coerce Pitt into partnering with a stranger, and worse still, a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions.” .

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt bought a majority stake in the vineyard and home in Correns, a town in the south of France, in 2008. In 2021, the actress received legal authorization to sell her stake after accusing Pitt of blocking the sale of the property.

Both artists met while filming Mr. and Mrs. Smith (2005). Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in August 2016, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the decision.

Other court battles between the actors

In September 2016, the whole world was surprised by the end of the marriage between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. At the time, the TMZ revealed that The actress reportedly asked for separation due to “substance abuse” by the ex-husband. Now, during her divorce proceedings, she has revealed that she has evidence that she has suffered domestic violence cases against the actor.

According to the website The Blast, new court documents were filed under secrecy on March 12. In them, Jolie alleges that she will offer evidence against Pitt regarding his domestic violence allegation at the next trial session which is set to take place in the first half of 2021.

According to court records, she also produced another sealed document the same day concerning the testimony of her youngest children. The two are the parents of six children, Maddox (19 years old), Pax (17 years old) and Zahara (16 years old), Shiloh (14 years old) and twins Knox and Vivienne (12 years old). In order for these statements to be read, both parties will have to grant authorization, as the children are still minors.

For those who don’t remember, the two were in a relationship for ten years, but only got married in 2014. Two years later, they decided to separate and only then filed for divorce. According to the news at the time, Jolie would have been exhausted by the excess of alcohol and marijuana on the part of the actor, which, added to emotional stress, makes her believe that he has become a dangerous presence for children.

When the end of the relationship became public, it was reported that the actor was being investigated for an alleged aggression committed by him against his eldest son, Maddox, during a trip on a private family plane. Two investigations were opened in 2016, one by the FBI and one by the Los Angeles Police Department of Children and Families Services.