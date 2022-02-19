Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie for having sold her part of the French vineyard they owned

The legal fights between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie after their divorce continue and now Pitt sued Jolie because he sold his part of the French vineyard that they both shared, skipping some legal proceedings that a judge had sentenced.

According to Pitt, the agreement they had reached is that neither would sell their part of Château Miraval – the estate where the couple married in 2014 – and its profitable vineyard, without the consent of the other party. Another disagreement of the actor, according to a report from the portal Page Six, is that he assures that he invested more money and work to make it a profitable business, and that despite this the actress sold her percentage with the intention that the new investors would control the business.

The property is located in the village of Correns, in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region of southeastern France, and features a 35-room chateau surrounded by gardens and a pond, fountains, aqueducts, and even a chapel. in addition to a 30-hectare vineyard that mainly produces rosé wine.

The couple, who split in 2019, bought the estate in 2008 for $28.4 million, according to Page Sixwith the idea of ​​raising their children there and building a family wine business.

According to various reports, Jolie sold her interest to Russian businessman Yuri Shefler without notifying Pitt, which, according to the lawsuit, denied him the right of consent he had. Also, according to Pitt’s lawsuit, Jolie sold her interest knowing that Shefler and his associates would seek control of the business.

The lawsuit over the property is not new and Pitt has assured that she did not allow him to buy his share and lifted a restriction so that he could not sell. The couple is also fighting for custody of their children.