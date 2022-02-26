Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie for selling Château Miraval shares to Russian businessman

Brad Pitt (left) and his partner winemaker Marc Perrin

Many know the business facet of Brad Pitt, who is in charge of the Miraval winery, an impressive property with its large vineyard located in Provence, in the south of France, where he produces a famous rosé wine that receives the same name as the property: Miraval. .

However, few know that this Château also plays an important role in the history of music by having a recording studio that was used by artists such as The Cure, Sting, Sade, AC/DC and The Cranberries, among others. Pink Floyd, for example, recorded their The Wall in this picturesque castle in Provence.

In December, we learned that owners Brad Pitt and the Perrin family had teamed up with Damien Quintard, an Emmy-winning French producer, to renovate and reopen Miraval Studios.

Château Miraval

Now, just a few months after announcing that Miraval would reopen its legendary recording studio, the Château is back in the news as Brad Pitt has filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, for the sale of her shares in the Château’s wine estate. South of France.

The couple bought a majority stake in the winery in 2012 from the Perrin family for roughly €25 million, and celebrated their wedding there in 2014. When they divorced two years later, Pitt alleges they agreed to a “mutual understanding” that neither would sell. their actions without the consent of the other.

However, in 2021, without Pitt’s knowledge, or so the actor claims, Jolie sold her stake to Tenute del Mondo, a division of the Stoli Group vodka company owned by Russian businessman Yuri Shefler.

Pitt’s goal is to annul the sale of the winery to the Russian businessman. A winery that Pitt has put a lot of personal effort into and takes credit for making it a “multi-million dollar international success story and one of the world’s most respected rosé wine producers,” according to the lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles.

The property includes a house and 400 hectares of land planted with extensive vineyards, organic olive and pine trees, and “the alleged sale to Pitt of his right to enjoy his private home and to oversee the business he developed from scratch.”

The celebrity couple’s divorce has been especially acrimonious and the battle over legal custody of their children continues. The actor’s lawsuit claims that the sale of Jolie was intended to cause “gratuitous damage” to Pitt and “undermine his investment” in him.