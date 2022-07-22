Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie for selling joint property

Brad Pitt sued his former partner, actress Angelina Jolie, in California state courts for sell their part of the property where they were married in 2008: a French vineyard.

According to the lawsuit filed by the American actor, the couple had “agreed that they would never sell their respective interests in Miraval without each other’s consent“.

Movie superstars Pitt and Jolie, once the highest-profile couple in Hollywood, bought a majority stake in the vineyards of Chateau Miravalin the south of France, and there they were married six years later.

But they dissolved their marriage in 2016 and they have remained locked in court battles ever since, including over custody rights to their six children.

Last October Jolie sold her stake to “a liqueur manufacturer based in Luxembourg controlled by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler,” says the legal document from Pit’s representatives obtained by AFP.

disproportionate participation

Pitt’s lawsuit alleges that Jolie broke the terms of their original agreement by not offering her the right of first refusal.

“Jolie long ago stopped contributing to Miraval, while Pitt poured money and sweat into the wine business, turning it into the rising company it is today.“, states the lawsuit.

The brief describes the vineyard as a “small unprofitable wine business” that “needed renovation” before the couple bought it in 2008.

Pitt and Jolie paid for their part “approximately 25 million euros”, about 28.3 million dollars. The actor contributed 60 percent and Jolie the remaining 40 percent.

But Brad Pitt went on to pay for the renovations “in a manner grossly disproportionate to his relative ownership interest,” with the understanding that Jolie would not back out of the investment without his consent, the suit alleges.

The actor took Marc Perrin, one of France’s leading winemakers, to help transform the business into a leading rosé wine producer, but “Jolie was not involved in these efforts,” he continues.

As reported, revenue grew from about $3 million in 2013 to more than $50 million last year.

Jolie’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Debacle

Pitt and Jolie became a couple after playing a married pair of murderers in the 2004 film Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

Pitt was married to the actress Jennifer Aniston at that moment. The actor, now 58, was accused of hitting one of his children during a flight from France to Los Angeles shortly before Jolie filed for divorcebut was later cleared by the FBI and social workers.

The couple announced in 2018 that they had reached an amicable agreement on the children, three biological and three adopted.

However, last July Jolie scored a victory in her custody battle when the private judge overseeing the divorce and custody matters was disqualified from the case..

Judge John Ouderkirk, who had also officiated at the couple’s wedding, was found to have profited financially from working separately with Pitt’s attorneys, and a California appeals court disqualified him from the case. The custody case went to a new judge.

