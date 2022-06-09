Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie for selling the vineyard they had and wants compensation

The lawsuits between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie over the vineyard they had together continue, and now the actor accuses his ex-partner of harming him by selling part of Château Miraval to a Russian oligarch, allegedly without giving him notice.

The couple, who split in 2019, bought the estate in 2008 for $28.4 million, according to multiple media outlets, with the idea of ​​raising their children there in the south of France and building a family wine business. The property is located in the village of Correns, in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region of southeastern France, and features a 35-room chateau surrounded by gardens and a pond, fountains, aqueducts, and even a chapel. in addition to a 30-hectare vineyard that mainly produces rosé wine.

In a series of recently filed legal documents, the actor claims that he worked exhaustively to see the company prosper.

“The vineyard became Pitt’s passion, and a profitable one, as under Pitt’s leadership, Miraval has grown into a multi-billion dollar global business and one of the world’s most recognized rosé wine producers.” the documents say, adding that Jolie never had a significant share in running the company, and that the couple had agreed not to sell their respective shares without notice to the other party.

Now, Pitt says Jolie acted maliciously in October 2021, when she transferred her own share of the vineyard to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of Grupo Stoli, owned by Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler.

“Jolie pursued and then consummated the alleged sale in secret, deliberately keeping Pitt in the dark, and knowingly violating Pitt’s contractual rights,” the document says.

“Thus, Jolie intended to make profits that did not belong to her and the returns on an investment that she had not made,” he continues.

The texts also point out to the actress that she made this transaction with the desire to damage the reputation of the brand, by associating it with a Russian billionaire with a dubious past.

Pitt indicates that the negative consequences for him have already begun, as Shefler has taken action to carry out a hostile takeover of the company and displace him as the owner.

“This is all a direct result of Jolie’s wrongful conduct. By violating the parties’ agreement (not to sell without notifying the other), Jolie has attempted to force Pitt to associate with a stranger, and worse yet, a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions,” the complaint states.

According to the document, the actor asks to be compensated and that the sale made by Jolie be annulled.