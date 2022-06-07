Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie: “He tried to harm me by selling our vineyard”

It was the vineyard where the two got married, in 2014. And it became the reason for a dispute before: and for a cause, now.

Brad Pitt sued ex-wife, Angelina Jolieclaiming that the actress would try to inflict damage on me with the sale, not agreed upon, of its share of the Chateau Miravalthe company that owns the vineyard of the same name and a villa located in the village of Corrensin the South-East of France.

The two had bought it together in 2008 for 25 million eurosand they had indeed married in 2014. According to a series of new legal documents viewed by the PA agency, and reported by the BBC, Pitt claims that the two had agreed not to sell, before having agreed, shares in the company .

Jolie, however, allegedly contravened the agreement, selling her shares to a stranger with toxic ties and intentions – that is, a company controlled by the Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler.

Also according to what Pitt said, this surprise sale would have set the conditions for a hostile takeover of a business that the actor had built with passion and care, turning it into an international success story, worth millions of dollars, in total disinterest. of the ex-wife.

According to PItt, Jolie knew perfectly well that Shefler would try to control the business Pitt had built, and that he would damage Pitt’s investment in the company — and she also knew this because Shefler’s reputation was that of a ruthless speculator.

The two actors divorced in 2016; Jolie reportedly informed Pitt of his decision to sell her stake in January 2021, calling the choice painful and difficult.

The Pitt winery has achieved excellent results over the years (especially with the Fleur de Miraval champagne, which scored 95 points out of 100 by sommelier Andreas Larson, former world champion).

To Corriere, Pitt had said that Miraval is a wonderful, exceptional estate that I have fallen in love with and in which I continue to invest to make it one of the most beautiful in Provence. The one with the Perrins, producers for five generations, is a long-term commitment. Not just a passing trend.