Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie: she allegedly sold the wine estate “only to inflict pain on him”. And Ukraine is also involved

Just the time to dismiss the judicial saga that involved Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and one has already opened that risks being even more sensational. That’s what it’s about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, struggling for years with an endless divorce, a legal battle that began in 2016 for the division of assets and the exclusive custody of the children, which has all the contours to explode in an even more powerful way. In fact, the sale of Château Miravalthe estate in Provence which includes one of the most exclusive wineries in the South of Francewhich now causes the ex-spouses to quarrel: Pitt accuses Jolie of having sold the shares of the 500-hectare property for the sole purpose of hurting him. But, surprisingly, it also breaks into the lawsuit the Ukrainian question. Here because.

PITT TAKES LO JOLIE TO THE COURT FOR THE MIRAVAL VINEYARDS

The love nest of the “Brangelina” has long become a den of poisons and despite the agreement signed by the two actors, which provided that neither of them could sell their shares in Chateau Miraval without the consent of the other, the actress allegedly broke the deal “just to inflict pain on Pitt”, argue the lawyers of the star. But there’s more: the lawyers argue that the operation carried out last October by Jolie would have another controversial figure given that the actress has sold her share to Estates of the Worldcompany ofRussian oligarch Yuri Sheflerknown for being the manufacturer of the Russian vodka Stoli as well as for the alleged proximity to Vladimir Putin.

LA JOLIE IN BUSINESS WITH A FRIEND OF PUTIN?

In the documents filed by Pitt’s lawyers with the Los Angeles court, billionaire Shefler is described as an “entrepreneur with malicious associations and intentions” and the link is underlined “personal and professional with Putin’s inner circle“. A noisy thrust to Jolie, for years special ambassador of theUnited Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (Unhcr) with whom she was also in Ukraine a few weeks ago to coordinate aid to refugees. “Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 – write Pitt’s lawyers – Miraval sought reassurance that Shefler was not related to Putin and that its affiliation with Stoli would not have created commercial risks “. In reality, it now emerges that Shefler himself, last March, had relaunched a statement to reiterate that he had already left Russia in 2002 because of the opposition to Putin and that he had changed the name of his company, Stolichnaya, calling it Stoli “as a sign of solidarity with Ukraine “.

LEGALS OF PITT AGAINST THE RUSSIAN OLIGARCA

But evidently this was not enough for Pitt’s lawyers, who are now raising. On the one hand they define Shefler’s attempt to distance himself from Putin as “desperate”, on the other they reveal the links between the Russian billionaire and Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salmanconsidered by the White House (and not only) the instigator of the murder of the journalist and dissident Jamal Khashoggi. The “network of people with a compromised reputation” would therefore be a threat to the Miraval brand which for years has been producing some of the most awarded rosés in the world in its vineyards.

THE ESTATE PURCHASED FOR 55 MILLION EUROS

Château Miraval is a 500-hectare estate, of which 50 occupied by a vineyard thanks to which millions of bottles are produced every year. On the property where Pitt and Jolie got married, there is also an exclusive resort with 35 rooms for millionaire and privacy-conscious clients, a spa, swimming pool, gym and an engraving room (also used in the past by the Pink Floyd and Sting). All surrounded by vineyards, olive groves and a small stone village in classic Provencal style. It is said that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had written a check for around 55 million euros to buy Château Miraval in 2008: today the estimates are close to 100 million.