Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie What did his ex-wife do to him?

Brad Pitt sued his ex-wife Angelina Jolie for selling part of the property where they were married in 2008, a French vineyard.

When Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were a couple, they bought a majority stake in the vineyards of Chateau Miraval, in the south of France, where they married six years later.

According to the lawsuit that Brad Pitt filed in California courts, both had “agreed that they would never sell their respective interests in Miraval without each other’s consent.”

It was last October that Angelina Jolie sold her stake to “a Luxembourg-based liquor manufacturer controlled by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler.”

“Jolie long ago stopped contributing to Miraval, while Pitt poured money and sweat into the wine business, building it into the rising company it is today,” the lawsuit adds.

According to the document, the vineyard was “an unprofitable small wine business in need of renovation” before it was purchased for $28.3 million, of which Brad Pitt contributed 60 percent.

“Brad Pitt went on to pay for the renovations in a way that was highly disproportionate to his relative share of the property,” it added.

The famous hired a winemaker to transform the vineyard, but “Jolie was not involved in these efforts,” it abounded.

rc