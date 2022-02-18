Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt has sued his ex-wife Angelina Jolie for a matter that has to do with his wine company. Salseo maximum, yes, but let’s see, in parts. As you well know, the ex-partner separated in 2016, but it was not until 2019 that her divorce became official. Well, back in 2008, when they weren’t married yet, they bought a majority stake in Chateau Miraval (the mansion and vineyard on the property), which has been a profitable business and a great source of income for both of them. Although they have not been together for three years, they are still in a legal battle for their assets. In this case, according to reports obtained exclusively by The Blast, they made a pact not to sell their interests without each other’s consent, and Brad has reported that Angelina allegedly sold them in late 2021.

The media has confirmed that “she sold her stake knowing that the new owners would seek to control the business, and that this sale deprives her of the right to use the residence as her private home and also robs her of the ability to supervise the company she helped create. “. In short: what the actor is looking for is, then, That sale be declared void.

If you follow the news that revolves around both, you will know that this legal battle around that business is not unique, but that there have already been others of a similar nature, and it has been Brad who has spoken out against the alleged unfair movements of Angelina, as reported by the ET medium in September 2021.

As expected, since both are very reserved with their private lives, neither has spoken (and don’t wait for them to do so, they won’t confirm all this fuss with a WhatsApp message) but, wow, who was going to tell us to say that the couple would end up like this, when they met in ‘Mr and Mrs Smith’, huh. Life.

Brad and Angelina in 2005, recording the movie in which they met, ‘Mr and Mrs Smith’. DR

