Brad Pitt suffered from depression and prioritized his health after separating from Angelina Jolie

More and more movie stars dare to speak out about the difficult times they have had in their lives. Now it was the turn of the actor Brad Pittwho in an interview with CQ magazine admitted that he made health a priority after splitting from Angelina Jolie. Furthermore, he revealed that he spent years with depression.

After Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, Brad Pitt he spent a year and a half in Alcoholics Anonymous. “He had a great group of men here who were very private and selective, so he was safe. Because he had seen things from other people, like Philip Seymour Hoffman, that had been recorded spilling their guts out of him, and that’s just egregious to me,” he shared.

In addition to eliminating alcohol, Brad Pitt managed to quit smoking completely during the Covid-19 pandemic. “I don’t have the ability to do just one or two a day. It’s not in my makeup. I am full. And I will drive to the ground. I have lost my privileges,” she added.

Although his physical health was improving, his mental health still had a lot of work to do. The 58-year-old producer revealed that she had “spent years with low-grade depression”. “I always felt very alone in my life. I grew up only as a child and it really wasn’t until recently that I had a bigger hug from my friends and family, ”he assured.

Why did Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie break up?

Both formed one of the most prominent couples in Hollywood for 12 years. They had been married for two years when Angelina Jolie filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.”

“I separated for the well-being of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on my recovery. Some have taken advantage of my silence and children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth, “said the actress in an interview.

