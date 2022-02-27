Brad Pitt takes Angelina Jolie to court. And this time it’s not for his children

After his performance in the movie “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” in 2005, the actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt began a torrid relationship that made them one of the most famous couples in all of Hollywood. A few years later, the couple formalized their love by getting married, while their fans enjoyed the perfect love story (despite Jennifer Aniston’s suffering). However, in 2016 a deep sentimental crisis began, and Angelina asked Brad for a divorce, and it was not until 2019 that the separation between them was definitively formalized.

Since then, Angelina and Brad have had a series of disagreements related to the custody of their children and various delicate aspects, which they have preferred to keep secret.. However, Brad Pitt learned of an apparently “illegal” action by her ex-wife and has decided to confront her in a legal battle.

According to the portal ‘The Guardian’, the actor of “Once upon a time in Hollywood” has decided to sue his ex-wife, actress Angelina Jolie, for having sold part of a French wine cellar that they bought in partnership, and where they celebrated their marriage in 2014. The actor filed the lawsuit request on February 17, where he indicated that the mother of his children had broken the “agreement not to sell his shares of Château Miraval (winery) without the consent of the other party when selling his participation”.

This lawsuit arises after the “Maleficent” actress sold part of the winery to magnate Yuri Shefler, owner of Stoli Group, an international consortium that sells alcoholic beverages in 160 countries, specializing in the distribution of vodka from the Stolichnaya brand. This decision by Jolie has greatly affected the finances of Brad Pitt, since he has indicated that he had “invested money and sweat” in the Château Miraval winery. pitt He indicated that thanks to the wine cellar he had an annual income of more than 50 million dollars, considering it one of the most lucrative businesses for the 58-year-old actor, who is also a wine lover.

Also, the actor added in the lawsuit that Angelina Jolie “has sought unearned windfalls” in relation to her work, and that in turn her intention was to hurt him by causing “gratuitous damage.” However, this action had already been previously notified by the actress, who had expressed her desire to “get rid” of her part of the Miraval winery.

According to the information offered in the lawsuit documents, Angelina told Pitt, last January 2022, that she had had to make a “painful decision” that consists of selling her part of the farm, since she does not want to continue being the owner of an alcoholic beverage company because of “her personal objections”. Recall that one of the reasons for the divorce between them was Brad Pitt’s addiction to alcoholic beverages. At the moment there is no information if the lawsuit will proceed, or if they reach an economic agreement between the parties.