Brad Pitt talks about the benefits of wearing a skirt

Mexico Agency

Actor Brad Pitt surprised locals and strangers by attending the premiere of his new film Bullet Train in Berlin, wearing a long midi chocolate brown skirt, glasses, a linen jacket in the same color as the skirt and a salmon-toned shirt. finishing off with military-style lace-up boots that exposed the tattoos on his legs.

After the stir caused by parading on a red carpet with this look, the 58-year-old artist defended his decision to wear this garment, highlighting its usefulness.

“If you’re getting to something with the flow of air, you know, no one from the other gender describes to our gender the benefits of that breeze, I say it’s glorious, a delight in every way,” Pitt said with a big smile. smile in an interview for the Despierta América program.

On the other hand, Angelina Jolie’s ex also referred to the fact of sharing the scene with the urban music performer Bad Bunny, highlighting his qualities.

“He throws everything, he doesn’t doubt things and when he throws me into the sea and stabs me in the scene, he didn’t think about it at all, everything was very realistic, that’s how the scenes are designed, they are also very funny, and at the same time Like the rest of the cast, we all enjoy them and I think they are what stands out the most, “he said.

And when asked if he knew some of the Puerto Rican artist’s songs, Brad replied: “Not that I can sing, but I can do this (move my head from side to side)”.

Prior to these statements, the American also expressed his pleasure at working with his scene partners in the action comedy.

“A wonderful opportunity to work with my stunt double who is now the director of the film, with the cast so fun and strong it’s like a game where all the players score points,” he explained.

The film directed by David Leitch (“Deadpool 2”, “Atomic Blonde”), has a cast of young stars, including Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry and reggaeton singer Bad Bunny (Benito A Martínez), in addition to the star Sandra Bullock.