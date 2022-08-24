Brad Pitt, the actor gets on the Bullet Train and could be the last one – Corriere.it

from Benedetta Mura

The 58-year-old Hollywood star has revealed that he is feeling at the end of his career. Choice currently postponed seen his latest action film, directed by David Leitch, which will be released in theaters on August 25

I think I have reached the last stage of my career. Brad Pitt confessed in an interview with GQ. Fed up with the spotlight, between success and depression, he wants to put his life in cinema on pause. He is a choice which, however, does not seem to be immediate. On August 25, in fact, it goes out to the cinema

Bullet Train

(High-speed train). An action film, set in Japan, in which Brad Pitt plays the role of the protagonist, a hit man. Director, David Leitch, did not miss anything and chose a cast full of big names like Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Joey King and Sandra Bullock (in a cameo). A group of assassins who find themselves on a high-speed train and whose destinies cross. Brad Pitt, Ladybug in the film, among all the one who surprised the most by realizing almost all his stunts without resorting to replacing with a stuntman.

The war of the ros The 58-year-old actor is an expert on moving storylines both on and off the set. With Angelina Jolie, in fact, he continues the legal battle. The last one won by the ex-wife, who won theFrench winery that the two had in co-ownership, lo Chteau Miraval. The newspapers have called it the “war of the ros”. At stake is the sale of the estate from 500 hectares in Provence – purchased in 2008 for 55 million euros and today valued at approx 100 million – which annually produces millions of bottles of rosé, estimated among the best in the world. A real fortune that Jolie would like to sell for cash while Pitt continues to oppose. The former spouses hold the 50% share and the actress would like to sell her share to sever all ties with her ex-husband. The Los Angeles courthouse seems to have agreed with Jolie, telling Brad Pitt to deliver the documents and business correspondence that his ex-wife had been asking him for some time.

The illness Adding to a turbulent lawsuit is a health problem that Brad Pitt recently uncovered prosopagnosia: neurological disorder that does not allow him to distinguish faces. The revelation was always given by Pitt during an interview with GQ, admitting to suffer from it since 2013, although no doctor has yet diagnosed it. It is a cognitive-perceptive deficit, which can even prevent you from recognizing your own face when you look in the mirror or look at your own photo.