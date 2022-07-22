Brad Pitt: the actor’s skirt | Photos | United States Celeb | nnda-nnlt | SHOWS

All celebrities have their eccentricities, or the vast majority of them. Brad Pittthe award-winning and highly successful Hollywood actor, is part of this group and at the recent avant-premiere of his new film he drew the attention of locals and strangers alike for the curious clothing he wore: Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband appeared in a skirt.

The winner of the Oscar for best supporting actor for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” in 2019 has returned this 2022 with more than one film under his arm. And it is that this year it is expected to see the native of Oklahoma in up to three different films.

The first was already released last March: “The Lost City”, the second is the film that has been promoting these days: “Bullet train” and the third -where it will share credits with Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire- its premiere is awaited for Christmas: “Babylon”.

(From left to right) Zazie Beetz, director David Leitch, executive producer Kelly McCormick, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson with Brad Pitt at the avant-premiere (Photo: AFP)

BRAD PITT APPEARS IN A SKIRT AT THE PREMIERE OF “BULLET TRAIN”

The also ex-husband of Angelina Jolie, with whom she has 6 children, was the great attraction at the preview of the new film that will star him, “Bullet train”. The gala was held on July 19 in Berlin, Germany, where dozens of journalists were surprised by the artist’s outfit.

The celebs combined the skirt with a jacket, both brown, a pale pink shirt and combat boots. Thanks to this unusual outfit, the tattoos that he has from the knees down were exposed.

Brad Pitt was the attraction at the Zoo Palast cinema in Berlin (Photo: AFP)

His outfit quickly went viral on social networks, where it became a trend and his fans were mainly delighted with his peculiar look.

This will be the actor’s second film in 2022 (Photo: AFP)

BRAD PITT clarified that he is not retiring from acting

The presentation of this new film, which will be released in the United States on August 5, comes after Brad Pitt offered some statements in which he implied that he was close to retiring from acting. “For some time now, I see myself in the last stage,” he had pointed out.

In this regard, the actor took advantage of the “Bullet train” gala to clarify his previous words. “It seems that it was interpreted as a withdrawal statement, but that is not what I meant”expressed the actor to the media that gathered.

“What I wanted to say is that I am already facing the last stretch, the last season. (And the question they asked me was) How do I want to spend that time? But in no case is it about retirement.he added.

