Brad Pitt, the court denies his request: Angelina Jolie has full custody of the children

Yet another victory of Angelina Jolie in the now eternal legal battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt in court, which began after their divorce in 2016. The Supreme Court of California rejected the appeal presented by the plaintiff to ask for the shared custody of the six children. It all started last May, when the couple’s private judge had provisionally granted joint custody of the five minor children, two adopted (Pax, 17 years old and Zahara, 16 years old), and three biological ones, (Shiloh, 14 years old and twins Knox and Vivienne aged 12) but the ex-wife had obtained with her lawyers the disqualification of the judge, which had effectively annulled the sentence on joint custody.

So in September the Hollywood star had asked the Supreme Court to review the case, in the hope of regaining the joint custody which, however, has not arrived. “We will continue to do everything legally possible“, They told People Pitt’s lawyers, who have no intention of giving up. Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie was accompanied on several occasions on the red carpet by her children: the last, in chronological order, was at the Rome Film Fest, where she appeared radiant together with daughters Zahara and Shiloh.