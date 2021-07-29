Brad Pitt, the darkest period from both a physical and emotional point of view

At 57 years old Brad Pitt is passing one of the worst moments of his life. Also from the physical point of view, as the latest images that are going around the world seem to demonstrate. The actor, after an appointment with the dentist in a Beverly Hills clinic, was photographed in wheelchair, pushed by a bodyguard.

Brad Pitt leaves medical center in a wheelchair post-dentist https://t.co/nMUZ7EWxVe pic.twitter.com/5ljaiTNupr — Page Six (@PageSix) April 15, 2021

The new shots immediately alarmed fans. Who has hypothesized a relapse into alcoholism, who a knee problem, after the injury he had obtained years ago by playing with his children.

Actually Brad himself is simply subjected to a tooth operation, as he explained Page Six. Nothing serious in short, but just enough to be escorted out of the medical center in a wheelchair to ward off potential falls or fainting. Nevertheless, in the stolen shots the star, curved back, very slimmed down, despite mask and sunglasses looks like the shadow of the sex symbol we knew.

It is also surprising that he decided to undergo a face surgery a few days before the 93rd Edition of the Oscars — on 25 April in Los Angeles — which will see him among the four conductors of the ceremony (along with Reese Witherspoon, Harrison Ford and Halle Berry).

Maybe, for the evening of the Academy Awards, Pitt wanted to show off his best smile. Although his mood, in reality, is gloomy. the legal war with the former Angelina Jolie for the custody of the six children – Maddox, 19 years; Pax, 17; Zahara, 16; Shiloh, 14; the twins Knox and Vivienne, 12 – has been going on for four years now and is constantly enriched with new painful chapters. The last one last March, when Pitt was accused of domestic violence both from Angelina and from the firstborn Maddox, who testified in court against his father (and he no longer wants to carry his last name).

A move that would have “devastated Brad”: “She is heartbroken that Angelina has followed this path, after their marriage a lot of emotions remained», said a source close to the actor to Page Six. “Brad took responsibility for his actions and admitted his past problems, stopped drinking. The wedding was very passionate and sometimes toxic, like all couples, they quarreled, but they also shared many good times.

Pitt and his ex-wife allegedly came to the hands in one circumstance, during a trip on their private jet on September 14, 2016. During the quarrel, the actor allegedly hit his son Maddox, which is why the boy would not have wanted to know more about his father. It is not clear, however, if there were any other episodes. What is certain is that after years of legal battles and a divorce finalized in 2019, the agreement on custody of children is still to be defined. And Brad seems more and more tried.

READ ALSO

Jennifer Aniston and the right to be non-mother and happy

READ ALSO

Macaulay Culkin became a dad (and named him Dakota, in honor of his sister)

READ ALSO

Justin Bieber: «The first year of marriage? Very difficult, I couldn’t trust it»