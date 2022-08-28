Brad Pitt: the disease, the daughter Shiloh and the new girlfriend

In these days Brad Pitt has made a lot of talk about itself. And not just because, after the film by Quentin Tarantino Once upon a time in… Hollywoodfor which he was awarded theOscaris again on a press tour to promote his latest work, Bullet Trainaction that arrives in Italian cinemas on August 25th.

On the red carpet for the promotion of the film he showed off a new look (created especially for him by Haans designer Nicholas Mott), made up of brightly colored suits and even skirts (“to enjoy the coolness,” she declared). Brad Pitt also talked about his illness, prosopagnosia: neurological disorder that makes it very difficult for him to recognize people’s faces.

Brad Pitt, almost 60 years old (yes, he was born December 18, 1963), he is experiencing a new golden moment, like so many other peers of the same age, above all Tom Cruise, who still does his stunts for physically demanding films such as Top Gun: Maverick. And she is making it clear by jumping to every photocall she participates in: smiling, she throws herself in the air instead of doing the usual serious official event poses. Sources close to the actor suggest that perhaps the credit belongs to one new girlfriend.

Brad Pitt is moved by his daughter Shiloh

Some time ago Brad Pitt flew to Rome to see the daughter Shiloh, who arrived in town to attend the Måneskin concert at the Circus Maximus. Mom was with her Angelina Jolie.

Right at the premiere of the film Bullet Train in Los Angeles, Brad Pitt was moved by his daughter Shiloh: the girl is 16 years old and has made known to the world her passion for dancing, especially hip hop, by publishing a video in which she shows herself dancing. Shiloh studies at Studio City’s Millennium Dance Complexa prestigious dance school in Los Angeles.

To the microphones of ET the actor said:

It brings tears to your eyes. I don’t know who he got it from. I am mister two left feet! It is wonderful when children find their way and follow their passions.

Who is Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend

And there is more. Sources close to the plaintiff revealing that Brad Pitt has a new girlfriend. After the story with the singer Likke Li, Brad Pitt is allegedly dating a person in Los Angeles, who is part of a group of friends who are passionate about art. For now the name has not been revealed because they are coming out but the thing is “nothing serious”.

Brad Pitt’s greatest passion at the moment is Château Miravalthe chateau he bought in France with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, and the winery in Correns, in which he invests much of his earnings.