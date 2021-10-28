Brad Pitt, the lawsuit for custody of children with Angelina Jolie will not be reviewed

At the recent premiere of The Eternals we saw Angelina Jolie without a tattoo, demonstrating that her connection with Brad Pitt it also disappeared from her skin. The legal battle continues between the two former spouses and the California court has rejected the Seven star’s request to review the custody lawsuit.

Brad Pitt’s legal team filed a petition last September in an attempt to overturn an earlier ruling, according to which Angelina Jolie had obtained full custody of their five minor children, mentioning a “administrative error” by Judge John W. Ouderkirk. According to People, however, the California Supreme Court has denied the petition on Wednesday.

Ouderkirk, a temporary judge chosen by both sides, had granted joint custody to Brad Pitt in May, only to be dismissed in July for keeping silent about his business ties with the actor’s lawyers. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, effectively annulling the sentence.

Loading... Advertisements

Brad Pitt, meanwhile, will be in the cast of the new film by Jon Watts, where he will share the scene with George Clooney. “The procedural question does not change the extraordinary amount of factual evidence that led the trial judge, and the many experts who testified, to the clearest conclusion as to what is at best. interest of children“ said a representative of the actor. “We will continue to do whatever is legally necessary based on the detailed findings of the independent experts.”