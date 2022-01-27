Brad Pitt, the new flame is Lykke Li, his neighbor

V.iso intenseeyes expressive and physical spectacular. The characteristics of the (alleged) flame move of Brad Pitt58, could apply, in fact, to all the women he’s ever had in his life.

From Gwyneth Paltrow to Angelina Joliepassing through Jennifer Aniston And Nicole Poturalski, the latest flame that has attributed gossip to him. Indeed, penultimate: according to the The SunIn fact, the actor has been dating another woman for months, who is also his neighbor in Hollywood.

Is Lykke Li Brad Pitt’s new flame?

The lucky one is called Lykke Liand it is one Swedish pop star born in 1986. She is not exactly a stranger: for those who hang out in the indie music scene, in fact, the artist is very famous: some of her songs have ended up in two films much loved among the very young, namely The Twilight Saga: New Moon And Blame the stars.

And choose it like this close “physically” in fact it is aexcellent strategy for those who want to keep privacy on a new love story. A source, in fact, told the magazine that the situation “worked perfectly for Brad”, and that “having someone he likes and who lives so close allows him to to be able to keep everything hidden“.

Both are parents

The woman, who has a six-year-old son, Dion, got from the manufacturer Jeff Bhasker, has been dating the actor for a few weeks. The two were pinch yourself together in an Italian restaurant in Hollywood much loved by the stars, Mother Wolfspecializing in pasta and pizza.

In common, in addition to the fact of both work in the entertainment world – he in cinema and she in music – there is also the fact of being separated parents.

But here the star wins, with a nice 6-1: the actor is father of six children, between adopted and natural, had by the ex-wife Angelina Jolie. With which he seems not to calm down legal battle related to divorce and to custody of children.

Unfortunately, in the cauldron of the actor’s testimonies, the children, in particular, were also called to lay down Maddoxthe first adopted by the couple.

The actress said she had on her “authoritative evidenceIn support of the allegations by (alleged) domestic violence occurred during the marriage with Brad Pitt, accused of having “verbally and physically abused his children»Aboard a private jet.

The hope is that now, both peaceful in love – Angelina seems frequent The Weeknd – the two find a square also between them.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED