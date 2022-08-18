Brad Pitt threw beer at Angelina Jolie and fought with kids on plane, according to document

The legal document uses a pseudonym in place of the actress’ name and reports an incident that would have taken place in 2016, days before Jolie filed for divorce from the actor.

An anonymous 2016 lawsuit was attributed to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Initially, there was a pseudonym in place of the actress’s name. In the document, the complainant claims that she was “physically and verbally assaulted” on a plane by her husband at the time. The incident would have occurred in September of that year, and Jolie reported it to an FBI agent. After investigations, no charges were made.

According to the legal document, Pitt would have taken his wife to the back of the plane, grabbed her shoulders and shouted phrases like, “You’re f*cking this family.” Jolie alleges that on the same flight, there was another physical confrontation, leading to injuries to her elbow, and her husband, who was drinking at the time, threw beer at the actress.

There is also the accusation that the protagonist of Train-Bullet would have assaulted his son, Maddox, 15 years old at the time, on the same flight. He would have intervened in the parents’ fight and received a physical aggression. That year, Pitt was investigated by the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services. The actor’s team denied the allegations.

This documentation was requested by Jolie in 2022, anonymously, through the Freedom of Information Act, a law that guarantees the right to access records of any US federal agency. The rationale is that she has sought this information to ensure that her children receive qualified care and advice to deal with the harm they have suffered. However, a source close to Pitt told People that there is nothing new in these documents and that both the actor and his ex-wife have had access to them for years.

It is worth remembering that in 2021 the ex-couple went to court to dispute custody of their six children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne. At first, Pitt got joint custody of the young people, but the decision was reversed after the judge in the case was disqualified for being an acquaintance of the actor. The couple officially divorced in 2019, but the proposal was made by Jolie in 2016, days after the fight on the plane.