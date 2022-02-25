Brad Pitt to Narrate New Bullet Train Ad

The adaptation of Kotara Isaka’s novel will show a new preview on March 2. | Columbia Pictures

The adaptation of the novel Kotarou Isaka is about to come. Tape ”Bullet Train” has revealed what appears to be a marketing campaign for a new bullet train set in Japan, however this is all about the new movie starring Brad Pittwhere he himself narrates the short film that assures us of a ”totally unforgettable experience” on March 2nd.

The ad is hosted on a new Instagram account and YouTube channel created for the bullet train. Nippon Speed ​​Line. Both social media accounts link to a website created for the fictional bullet train in the film, as if we look closely at the website we can find that it is operated by “CTMG” which stands for Columbia Tristar Marketing Group, the company that runs the marketing of Columbia Picturesproducer in charge of ”Bullet Train”.

The novel was originally titled Maria Bitoru, and told his story on the bullet train at the Shinkansen station, which leads from Tokyo to Morioka in Japan, which has apparently been renamed the Nippon Speed ​​Line for this new adaptation. The story of ”Bullet Train” follows five assassins who find themselves on a journey on this fast-moving train, realizing that each other’s assassination missions are interconnected, so each one will have to fight for his life inside the moving train.

This story is distinguished by being impregnated with satirical humor, with dangers and traps of some of the worst assassins and assassins in Japan, so even without knowing anything about the plot of this film, we can expect a story full of action and comedy at Same time.

Directed by David Leitch, ”Bullet Train” will feature a cast of renowned actors such as the aforementioned Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beets, Aaron Taylor-Johnson among others, and plans to premiere on July 15. We will have to wait for next March 2 to learn more about this new tape.