Brad Pitt to take Angelina Jolie to trial

Mexico City.- According to various media reports, Brad Pitt claimed that his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, deliberately “tried to harm him” by selling part of his wine company to a rival investor.

People magazine noted that the actor filed legal documents with the Los Angeles County Superior Court as part of a long-running legal dispute between the couple over the Chateau Miraval ranch, located in southeastern France, which the couple acquired in 2008 before get married, in 2014.

After they divorced in 2019, Jolie was cleared to sell her share in 2021 for $164 million. However, Pitt took legal action to try to retain a controlling interest in the company that owns the estate.

The Oscar winner says Jolie is selling her stake to Tenute del Mondo, a winemaking company “owned by Yuri Shefler, a Russian billionaire who controls the Stoli Group” and is “determined to take control of Miraval.”

The legal document adds: “Jolie pursued and then consummated the alleged sale in secret, willfully keeping Pitt in the dark and knowingly violating Pitt’s contractual rights.”

The actor is seeking damages “in an amount to be authorized at trial,” in addition to having Jolie’s alleged sale declared “null and void.”

Pitt, who is requesting a jury trial, is suing for breach of implied contract; breach of quasi-contract, invoked subsidiarily; breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and unlawful interference with potential business relationships, among other things.