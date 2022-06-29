Brad Pitt today recounts the encounters with Alcoholics Anonymous

He had the courage to admit that he “hit rock bottom”, to make a public mea culpa and take on part of the causes of the end of his marriage. Alcohol addiction has been Brad Pitt’s Achilles heel for years until after the divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2016 (still alive today, here the latest news) he decided to reverse the course by asking for help (primarily from his friend Bradley Cooper) and addressing his frailties. “Since the end of college, there is not a day that I have not drank alcohol or smoked marijuana. But now I have not touched anything for six months,” confessed the actor in 2019, who, to overcome the addiction, he attended. for 18 months a group of anonymous alcoholics, “I had all these men sitting around, who were open and honest. I didn’t feel judged and therefore I didn’t judge myself.” Today Brad Pitt is back on his difficult path to sobriety in an interview with GQ.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Pascal Le segretainGetty Images

“I had a very nice male group there, very reserved and selective, so it was a safe environment,” the actor told Ottessa Moshfegh of his group of Alcoholics Anonymous, a fundamental step on his road to sobriety, “because I had heard experiences of other people, like Philip Seymour Hoffman, that were taped spilling the beans, and that’s just excruciating to me. “ During the pandemic, he also eliminated the last remaining vice, cigarettes, from his life: “I don’t have the ability to smoke just one or two a day. It’s not part of my way of being. For me it’s all or nothing. I throw myself headlong into things. I’ve lost my privileges,” admitted the 58-year-old, ” the English painter David Hockney still smokes like a chimney, with that fury that the English have and he looks fantastic. I don’t think I have that body.

Brad Pitt and friend Bradley Cooper at the US Open in 2021 Sarah StierGetty Images

A drive along the coast to his house by the sea, a long enough journey to seem like an escape, ceramics, music: these are the new addictions by Brad. “Music fills me with so much joy. I think joy was a more recent discovery, later in life. I have always moved with the flow, in a sense adrift, and then move on to the next phase. spent years with a mild form of depression and only after dealing with it, trying to embrace all sides of myself, the good and the bad, I was able to capture those moments of joy, “he confessed,” I always felt very lonely in my life, only when I was a child, alone out here too, it’s only recently that I’ve gotten closer to my friends and family. “

Brad Pitt with children Pax Thien, Shiloh Nouvel, Maddox and parents Jane and William Pitt at the Los Angeles premiere of “Unbroken” in 2014 Frazer HarrisonGetty Images

For years he dreamed of being chased and stabbed, today he understood why. those aspects of oneself that were not allowed to blossom as a child, such as a healthy anger, individuality or above all a voice “) and even dreams have changed (for the better). The priorities are also different, ditto the job: Pitt is increasingly a producer with his Plan B Entertainment and less actor. “I think I have reached the last stage, the final semester or quarter. What will this chapter tell? How do I want to structure it?”. We can’t wait to find out.

