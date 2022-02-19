Brad Pitt took a new legal action against Angelina Jolie for selling part of a property without her consent

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt return to star in a new legal battle Photo: Reuters

The legal dispute between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie gave something to talk about again, when it was rumoredto the alleged sale of its assets within the Château Miraval vineyard, located in Correns, France. This new lawsuit comes amid her bitter court battle with her ex-husband and co-owner Brad Pitt regarding the custody of his children.

After the alleged sale, Pitt is not willing to overlook the transfer of his assets to the Russian businessman, Yuri Shefler and has decided to file a new legal action against the one who was his partner between 2014 and 2019. And it is that supposedly, both would have agreed when they got married, never to sell their participation in the farm.

It was last July that the interpreter who gave life to maleficent accused Pitt of blocking the sale of Château Miraval, estimated to be worth 164 million dollars. However, before the end of the relationship and so that there were no misunderstandings, Angelina and Brad agreed to ask each other’s permission if at any time one of the two wanted to sell their share. In addition to that, they were obliged to offer them to each other as a first option, before looking for buyers.

Rare footage of the spectacular Chateau de Miraval vineyard, the beautiful property purchased by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Photo © 2020 Crystal Pictures/The Grosby Group 05/09/09.

Brad’s legal documents against his ex-partner, obtained by TMZ, are part of his never-ending divorce war. The two bought Château Miraval in Correns, France, in 2008. The actor noted that he invested several million dollars in the winery over the years, although he accepts that his ex-partner paid 40% of the purchase price of 28.4 million.

On the other hand, a source close to Brad Pitt pointed to the portal TMZ that the actor of World War Z, lamented the situation she is experiencing with her ex-partner: “Unfortunately, this is another example of the same person ignoring their legal and ethical obligations. By doing so, he has violated the rights of the only person who invested money and sweat capital in the success of the company”.

According to court documents, Miraval is owned by Chemistrya company in which Pitt originally held a 60% stake through his company Mondo Bongowhile Jolie had 40% through her company new.

The estate, situated at an altitude of 350 meters (1,150 feet), extends to 400 HA (1,000 acres) with 30 HA (75 acres) devoted to vines. The vineyards flourish at the bottom of the valley, protected by the surrounding forest of white and evergreen oak, and parasol, Aleppo and maritime pine. Photo © 2020 Crystal Pictures/The Grosby Group 05/09/09.

But three years before they split in 2016, Pitt transferred 10% ownership of Mondo Bongo to Nouvel de Jolie, turning them into equal shareholders. Pitt and Jolie agreed ask permission each other if they ever wanted to sell their shares.

Finally, the legal battle between Pitt and Jolie has been going on for a long time, more specifically since September 2016 when the actress asked for a divorce, asking for custody of their children: Pax, now 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13. The oldest, Maddox20, is legally considered an adult.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been in legal disputes since 2016 when the interpreter of Maleficent asked the also-actor for a divorce Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ipa/Shutterstock (929374i)

However, Pitt received the shared custody in June, though Jolie is still fighting the ruling. The actress claimed that three of her children wanted to testify against Pitt, but were blocked by Judge John Ouderkirk. A month later, Jolie’s lawyers argued that Ouderkirk should be thrown out of the case because Pitt’s lawyers failed to disclose previous dealings he had with the actor’s lawyers. Fight Club.

Ouderkirk, who refused to drop the casehas a long history with the family and was even the one who married the couple in France in 2014.

KEEP READING:

Angelina Jolie sold the shares of the winery that she had with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie accused Brad Pitt of using his fame to influence the battle for the custody of his children

The explosive revelations that the children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt could make in court