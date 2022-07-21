Brad Pitt traveled to Italy to celebrate his twins’ birthday

Brad has a healthy relationship with his children.

communication between Angelina and Brad continues to have problems since his divorce and the battle for the custody of his children, so the last visit of the protagonist of Once upon a time… in Hollywood to see them, left her twins a pleasant impression.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt at the movie premiere Eternals.

“They have practically no contact with each other. The children’s schedules are handled by third parties because they are still fighting in court,” she shared.

“But Angeline She protects the children from everything to the best of her ability because she wants them to have a healthy relationship with their father, regardless of how she feels about him.”

In addition to Knox Y vivienne, Angeline Y Brad they share four other children: Maddox twenty, people 18, Zahara 17 and Shiloh , 16. Upon arrival in Rome, the American movie star was photographed at the airport on July 11. He was dressed casual with a bucket hat. He also carried a guitar on his back.

Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie Pitt at the premiere of Eternals in Hollywood, Calif.

A few days ago he saw Angeline And your daughter Shiloh in a concert that the Italian band Måneskin offered in Rome. She looked relaxed and happy in what could have been a memorable moment.