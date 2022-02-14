Brad Pitt under accusation: New Orleans houses in pieces

The tragedy of Hurricane Katrina, which devastated New Orleans in 2005, causing deaths, injuries and wiping out homes in the city’s poorest neighborhoods, seems to never end. This time, however, the target of criticism and accusations is not a politician who promises and does not deliver. But Brad Pitt. That, in the aftermath of the catastrophe, he had pledged to help the local population. Except that the results obtained were very bad. After just over 10 years, of the 109 houses that the star had built, through her non-profit association Make It Right Foundation, only 6 are habitable. And the inhabitants have publicly denounced it. As the British tabloid tells exclusively Daily Mail.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in aid of New Orleans

Do you remember? Immediately after Katrina, the then full-grandchildren Brangelina (the nickname that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie) had wanted to put their fame at the service of the most needy. They had even bought a house in downtown New Orleans to live in with their children. While Brad Pitt combined his passion for architecture with that for doing good and the environment. By building ecological houses at affordable prices ($ 150,000 each). The fanfare that accompanied the initiative had worldwide resonance. The Make It Right Foundation was supposed to carry out 150 housing units and other community projects. Between 2008 and 2015, for 26.8 million dollars, he built 109 houses. Aesthetically beautiful, with recycled materials and solar panels.

Brad Pitt’s homes are full of mold and termites

But real traps. Because within a few years, the structures are falling apart. They are infested with mold and termites. The wood is rotting and water infiltrations are in every corner. Making them, in fact, uninhabitable. Only six are saved, out of the total of those realized. Another 6 remained vacant, again due to mold, rot and other structural problems. 2 were even demolished, while another was sealed off by the municipality because it was considered a “safety hazard”.

The problem, explains the urban planner interviewed by the British newspaper, is that the houses were not built to last in the subtropical climate of South Louisiana. Where storms, hurricanes and floods are the norm. Not to mention that the Lower Ninth Ward, the neighborhood most affected by Katrina, is below sea level. No waterproof paints or insulating materials were used. There aren’t even gutters!

And what does Brad Pitt do? Anything

But in addition to injury, insult. Because it is true that many of the residents have sued Make It Right, but the organization has not yet resolved these issues and has stopped assisting the residents. Not only. Now it appears to have closed: Make It Right officials were seen leaving their office in the neighborhood last month. And what does Brad Pitt do? It seems nothing. Together with the foundation he denounced the designers, the treasurer and the construction manager for embezzlement in 2018. For now, however, all is silent.

Some villagers are very angry with the star. Others, however, defend the good intention. But the problems remain for everyone.

