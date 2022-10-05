‘Brad Pitt violent against me and with the children’

Angelina Jolie claimed that her ex-husband Brad Pitt was “emotionally and physically abusive” towards her and their children, which led to her filing for divorce.

In new legal documents, lawyers representing the actress detailed a series of alleged violent actions, which took place on a plane in September 2016.

The claims come in a Jolie cross-complaint as part of the Hollywood couple’s ongoing legal dispute over the sale of their co-owned vineyard in the south of France. The allegations of the alleged 2016 violence were previously contained in a report drawn up by the FBI at the time.

Documents filed in Los Angeles state that Pitt “verbally assaulted” his ex-wife and at one point “threw himself” on one of his children. “On September 14, 2016, Jolie, Pitt and their children were flying to Los Angeles from Château Miraval – it reads -. During the long night flight, Pitt was physically and emotionally offensive to Jolie and their children, who at they were between the ages of eight and 15. After that flight, for the well-being of her family, Jolie decided to file for a divorce. When one of the children verbally defended Jolie, Pitt rushed at him. and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him. To get her off, Pitt threw himself backwards on the seats of the plane, injuring Jolie’s back and elbow. “

“The children bravely tried to protect each other and begged Pitt to stop,” the document continues. “They were all frightened. Some were crying. But Pitt continued to behave aggressively, cursing his family and at one point pouring beer and red wine on them “.