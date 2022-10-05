“Brad Pitt violent with me and the children. On the plane he hit us and poured beer on him “

They were one of the most beautiful couples in Hollywood. But behind that seemingly perfect family, in the life of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, there were quarrels and mistreatment. At least this is what the beautiful American actress says in a new document filed in court by the star’s lawyers

of Hollywood tells of the attack suffered by her ex-husband with whom she has six children.

Angelina Jolie said Brad Pitt was “emotionally and physically violent” towards her and their children, which led to her filing for divorce. In new legal documents, attorneys representing the actress detailed a series of alleged violent actions, which took place on a plane in September 2016. The claims come in a Jolie cross-complaint as part of the Hollywood couple’s ongoing legal dispute over the sale of their jointly owned vineyard in the south of France. The allegations of the alleged 2016 violence were previously contained in a report drawn up at the time by the FBI. Documents filed in Los Angeles state that Pitt “verbally assaulted” his ex-wife and at one point “threw himself” on one of his children.

The attack on the plane

«On September 14, 2016 – we read – Jolie, Pitt and their children were flying to Los Angeles from Chateau Miraval. During the long night flight, Pitt was physically and emotionally abusive towards Jolie and their children, who were between the ages of eight and 15 at the time. After that flight, for the well-being of her family, Jolie decided to file for a divorce. When one of the children verbally defended Jolie, Pitt lunged at him and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him. To get her off, Pitt threw himself backwards on the seats of the plane, injuring Jolie’s back and elbow. ‘ “The children have bravely tried to protect each other – continues the document – and begged Pitt to stop. They were all scared. Many were crying. But Pitt continued to behave aggressively, cursing the family and at one point pouring beer and red wine on them. ”