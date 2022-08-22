Brad Pitt vs. Angelina Jolie: Fbi Dramatic Documents

Those FBI declassified documents blew us into our chairs. And taken back in time. Reopening a story that we thought sealed in the past. Overcome by other facts and other recriminations. Instead… The news that Angelina Jolie had filed for divorce a Brad Pitt had come like a bolt from the blue at the end of summer 2016. There was talk of a furious quarrel on a private jet that had involved some of the couple’s 6 children. There had been an FBI investigation that ended in nothing. And the beginning of that story that, 6 years later, we are still here to tell. Because there was never a point at the end of the divorce proceedings.

Despite being legally single today, in fact, the two are united by their children who are still minors. And from the complicated affairs of the Chateau Miraval. But here, suddenly, the tape rewinds. And we are back to that unclear event that had given way to the Brangelina war.

Angelina Jolie’s complaint

A few months ago a woman – whose name had remained confidential – had sued the FBI for not sharing all the documents and reports following an investigation into an “accident” on a private plane in September 2016. The too many coincidences had immediately made us think that behind the anonymous Jane Doe there was, in reality, Angelina Jolie. We told you the whole story here.

Now we know that yes, it was the diva, through her lawyers, who made that complaint to be given the dossier. The American federal agency, in fact, has (partially) declassified the documents relating to that investigation. But it is the content of the documents that is surprising. Because there is the dramatic testimony of Angelina Jolie. Which she describes, in detail and in detail, what Brad Pitt did to her that day. His version of events, logically.

The dramatic story of Angelina Jolie

The actress and director said there was “tension” between her and Pitt that day, so much so that she felt “like a hostage” on the plane. When the situation has heated up, thehe allegedly “grabbed her and shook her, pushing her against the bathroom wall and punching the ceiling of the plane”. When she felt that Brad Pitt was “going to attack” one of their sons for insulting him during the fight, Angelina Jolie admitted that she wrapped her arms around Pitt’s neck. That throwing himself behind her would hurt her.

Jolie also testified that Pitt was “becoming a monster” as he “railed” on the plane and “mimicked the behavior of a monster and yelled at them.” She and the children were “shocked”. And, added, she was “paralyzed, scared and didn’t know what to do” at the time.

But that’s not all. Because Angelina Jolie also claimed that Brad Pitt would “pour beer on her“. In addition to causing $ 25,000 in damage to the aircraft. The report states that the woman had back and elbow injuries. Plus a “carpet burn type wound” on her hand. While the man presented the signs of a “scratch” which, continued the diva, “it could have been she who made him”.

Why didn’t they arrest Brad Pitt?

We know that, after closing the investigation, the‘The FBI and the Los Angeles District Attorney had decided not to prosecute Brad Pitt. No justification had been given at the time. But, in light of these documents (which Brad Pitt’s team claims have been in possession of both sides since 2017), the question that popped up on the Net was: Why wasn’t Brad Pitt arrested?

Because, after such a dramatic story and with the evidence of the signs on the body of Angelina Jolie, have you chosen to close the investigation? “For several reasons,” the documents read. So the FBI replies. Explaining that, after discussing it with “the US attorney with the agent handling the case, all parties agreed that the criminal charges in this case would not be prosecuted due to several factors.” Which, however, is not known.

Brad Pitt’s version

Notwithstanding the fact that the story reported here is a version of what happened (that of Angelina Jolie), many have wondered if there has not been a preferential treatment towards the star. That rejects all accusations. You say these documents are nothing new. Is that the aim is only to harm him and reopen old wounds that the whole family is trying to heal.

Who to believe?

