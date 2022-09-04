Brad Pitt vs Angelina Jolie net worth: Who has the bigger fortune, Mr. or Mrs. Smith?

Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolie they were a sensational couple of the moment.

Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt they started dating in the mid-2000s.

Jolie and Pitt married in 2014. However, their marriage was different from the days of Cassanova.

They broke up in 2016 and they formally divorced in 2019.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt do not have a functional relationship

They both have six children. Some of them adopted, and the others conceived.

Recent information shows that Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolie they do not have a cordial relationship.

By contrast, Angelina Jolie does not want to share custody of her children with her ex-husband.

Reports say that Jolie tried to harm Brad Pitt in different ways.

According to the anonymous source, “Angelina is determined that Brad never gets 50/50 custody.”

“There are those who say that he will not rest until the children are legally adults, so Brad will never have joint custody“.

Another source revealed that Angelina Jolie encourages a war against her ex-husband.

Angelina Jolie net worth

Actress, filmmaker and humanitarian Angelina Jolie reached an average salary of $20 million for a single role.

She has directed five films and participated in more than 40 films as an actress, or simply giving voice to some characters.

Between 2001 and 2011, Angelina Jolie earned more than $120 million only in movies.

According to Celebrity Net WorthAngelina Jolie’s net worth in 2022 is $120 million.

Brad Pitt net worth

Brad Pitt remains in the cinema consciousness playing key roles in incredible films.

According to the last adjustment of ForbesBrad Pitt has a net worth of approximately $300 million and a fortune that continues to grow.

Unlike other Hollywood stars who dabble in more areas of opportunity, Pitt has stayed true to the Hollywood industry.

In 2001, he opened a film production company called Plan B with his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston.

Plan B produced movies like The Departed, Troy, kick-ass, The Tree of Life, money ball, 12 Years a Slave, The Big Short, moonlit Y Minariamong many others.

Many of the films produced achieved financial success and critical acclaim.