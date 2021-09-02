Brad Pitt vs Angelina Jolie, on custody of the children all to be redone and the actor returns to the office with a petition

Jolie’s team got Ouderkirk, the couple’s private judge for years, ousted for failing to inform the actress’s lawyers of her involvement in some ongoing legal proceedings with Pitt’s advisers. This would have made him less “objective” and less “impartial” in his decisions: “Ouderkirk has violated his ethical obligations and is now ineligible to serve as a temporary judge in the case …”, Jolie’s lawyers said.

Pitt’s appeal instead argues that ousting the judge has “effectively overturned the constitutionally authorized temporary judging system in California” and now “opens the door to new disqualifications at any time during a case, even if the party who raised the motion has long been informed about the alleged reasons for disqualification “.

The plaintiff’s lawyers also say that Jolie was “made aware of Judge Ouderkirk’s professional relationship with Pitt’s lawyer from the start” of the custody case, but that she would have waited years to seek his disqualification.

“After more than four years of litigation, which has damaged the children and their father every day, an important and considered decision on custody will be entirely annulled due to an administrative error completely unrelated to the merits of the custody dispute. “said Pitt’s lawyers, putting everything back into play.