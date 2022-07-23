Brad Pitt vs Angelina Jolie: one more court defeat

Brad Pitt lost the case against Angelina Jolie for the sale of Chateau Miraval. The actor had led to process ex-wife a few weeks ago after the actress secretly sold her shares in theFrench winerypurchased together in 2008.

Brad Pitt again defeated by Angelina Jolie

In the splendid Provencal estate, where the couple was married in 2014, Brad Pitt has invested energy and resources to increase its potential. The ex-wife’s decision to divest her stake in liquor giant Stoli sparked a chain of lawsuits between the United States, France and Luxembourg. The last request was to bring before the judges some documents of Pitt, his business manager and his company, Mondo Bondo.

This very claim prompted the actor to denounce the ex, in order not to give her personal documents. A Los Angeles judge, however, has agreed to the former model, that she will be able to get hold of her papers.

«Any rational human being would be happy to [avere come partner] Stoli in his own business. They have first-rate marketing and distribution, ”sources close to Jolie told Page Six, explaining that the company offers tremendous opportunities to grow the business. “[Brad Pitt] he just can’t see beyond his own hatred for Jolie. ‘

In the past, when he was still married to Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt had turned down an offer from Stoli. «The best way to keep the value [per i loro figli] is that the parents retain full ownership of this increasingly precious and expanding asset “argue the lawyers of the prosecution, explaining how the idea of ​​selling a part of the business is contrary to the long-standing plan of the Oscar winner, who would instead reinvest the profits in the company.