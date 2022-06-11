Entertainment

Brad Pitt vs. Angelina Jolie: what is the actor’s lawsuit against his ex-wife about

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

In a new lawsuit between ex-partners of actors, Brad Pitt is suing Angelina Jolie.

The 58-year-old actor assures that his ex-wife “I triedeither of causing harm” through businessselling her stake in a French vineyard they co-owned to a Russian oligarch.

According to the lawsuit documents, Pitt contends that the actress’s decision to sell his part led him to be forced to associate with “a stranger” who had “venomous alliances and intentions.”

Jolie, 47, has yet to comment publicly on the case.

