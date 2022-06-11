Brad Pitt vs. Angelina Jolie: what is the actor’s lawsuit against his ex-wife about

Drafting

June 8, 2022

In a new lawsuit between ex-partners of actors, Brad Pitt is suing Angelina Jolie.

The 58-year-old actor assures that his ex-wife “I triedeither of causing harm” through businessselling her stake in a French vineyard they co-owned to a Russian oligarch.

According to the lawsuit documents, Pitt contends that the actress’s decision to sell his part led him to be forced to associate with “a stranger” who had “venomous alliances and intentions.”

Jolie, 47, has yet to comment publicly on the case.

Both acquired in 2008 a majority stake in Chateau Miraval SAa French company that runs a vineyard in the south of France.

The actors married there in 2014 and formally separated in 2019.

Pitt says he and his ex-wife have agreed not to sell their holdings without each other’s permission.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The couple married in Miraval, in the south of France.

In legal documents obtained by the PA news agency, it is alleged that Jolie sold her stake to a Luxembourg liquor manufacturer, which is controlled by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler.

And that he did it without Pitt’s knowledge.

Jolie “hadn’t contributed anything.”

The suit alleges that Jolie’s sale led to a “hostile” takeover of the wine business that the actor had “carefully constructed.”

Pitt’s lawyers said that under his direction, the business had become a multi-million dollar “international success story”, even though Jolie “had contributed nothing”.

“Through said sale, Jolie sought to harm Pitt,” according to lawsuit documents filed last week.

“Jolie knew and intended Shefler and his affiliates to try to control the business Pitt had built and undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval.”

He also points out that Shefler “has gained notoriety through ruthless business tactics and dubious professional associations”, thus association with the actor “jeopardizes the reputation of the brand Pitt so carefully built”.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Jolie and Pitt have been separated since 2016.

“All of this is a direct result of Jolie’s tortious and tortuous conduct.”

“In violation of the parties’ agreement, Jolie has sought to force Pitt into association with a stranger and, worse yet, a stranger with poisonous alliances and intentions,” it added.

The Miraval estate is located in the town of Correns, in southeastern France, and the couple bought it for around $26 million.

Pitt is said to have contributed 60% of the cost and Jolie paid the remaining 40%.

Lawyers also said the wine business on the property continues to flourish and “although she benefited from Miraval’s success, she was not involved in these efforts.”

The actress filed for divorce in 2016.

According to media reports, Jolie informed Pitt of her decision to sell Shefler in January 2021, saying she had made a “painful decision, with a heavy heart.”

Pitt’s attorneys have requested a jury trial.

Jolie’s representatives have not yet responded to the BBC’s request for comment.