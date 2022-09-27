Brad Pitt wants to forget Angelina Jolie and is seeing Emily Ratajkowski | People | Entertainment

Actor Brad Pitt and supermodel Emily Ratajkowski would be spending time togetheralthough it remains to be seen if it is a more serious relationship, according to reports from the specialized press.

Last week there was talk on social media that the Versace model and the veteran actor were seeing each other, but there was no proof.

Now a source of PageSix shared, “People have been speculating about this for a while. Brad isn’t dating anyone. They (Pitt and Ratajkowski) have been seen a couple of times together”.

The celebrity website did not say what city the two have been spending time in, but she has been in New York lately and then last week she went to Italy for the Versace show.

Also, on Sunday Pitt was in Paris. But it seems Ratajkowski isn’t the only one the actor visits, as the source said he’s also “he has been seen with other people” in recent months. In any case, it was indicated that the actor is not dating ‘no one in particular’.

It is not the first time that there is talk of an alleged relationship between the actor and the model. Last August, the magazine okay also claimed that Pitt was getting closer to Ratajkowski: “He asked her out and she said yes.”

Ratajkowsk recently filed for divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, amid claims that he had cheated on her.

On the other hand, Pitt is still divorced from Angelina Joliebut he is still arguing with her over custody of four of his six children who are still minors: Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14.

Pitt has also been romantically linked to the model. Nicole Poturaski.