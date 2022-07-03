Brad Pitt went to Alcoholics Anonymous to overcome his addictions after his separation with Angelina Jolie

Do not forget to follow us on Google News to stay informed

Speaking to the latest issue of the magazine GQ british, pitt58, insisted that emotional imbalance and deep sadness are an inevitable part of human growth.

“I think all of our hearts are broken. I have always felt very alone in my life, only when I grew up as a child, alone even here and it has not been until recently that I have had a strong hug from my friends and my family“says the star of Hollywood.

Despite the feeling of isolation, pitt admits that he has built great bonds of friendship thanks to his decision to quit alcohol in 2016.

newly divorced, the actor spent 18 months attending regular meetings of Alcoholics Anonymous while embracing the group’s core principles of abstinence from all mind-altering substances.

“He had a really cool, private, selective group of men, so it was safe. Because I had seen things from other people that had been recorded while they were venting and that is just appalling to me, ”reveals the actor.

pittwho was a lifelong smoker, too made the decision to give up cigarettes and opted to replace tobacco with nicotine-flavored gum.

The actor’s awareness of his own shortcomings is a far cry from his past, when he freely admitted to smoking marijuana on a daily basis, even during his first marriage to Jennifer Aniston.

“I spent most of the ’90s hiding out and smoking weed”, he told the New York Times in 2019. “I was too uncomfortable with all the attention.”

Currently, Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolie are in the middle of a legal battle for one of the properties they owned when they were married: a French vineyard, where they also married. Jolie Y pitt they have six children together, of which three are biological and three are adopted. However, rumors say that several of her children decided to distance themselves from the actor after the divorce.