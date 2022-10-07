Brad Pitt will answer in court, says lawyer over Angelina Jolie accusation
Anne Kiley, Brad Pitt’s lawyer, said on Thursday (6) that she will continue to respond in court to ex-wife Angelina Jolie’s allegations that he abused her and suffocated one of their children on a flight in 2016, when they were still married. . The actress says that Pitt “smothered one of the kids, punched another and grabbed her by the head.”
“Brad Pitt takes responsibility for his actions from day one and will not assume anything he hasn’t done – unlike the other side,” said the lawyer, adding that the accusations are false and that the actor “has been the target of all the type of personal attack and misrepresentation”.
“Fortunately, the various public authorities that the other side has tried to use against him over the last six years have made their own decisions. Brad will continue to answer in court, as he always has,” added the lawyer.
The statement came in response to a public lawsuit by Jolie on Tuesday that said he grabbed her by the head and shook her, then suffocated one of her six children and hit another when they tried to defend her. The order came amid a legal dispute over a French winery the two co-owned in southern France. Anne Kiley did not specify which attitudes Pitt denies, nor which she confirms.
The FBI and the Los Angeles County Department of Services for Children and Families (USA) investigated the allegations but decided not to take any action against Pitt. Jolie’s representatives have yet to comment. Pitt and Jolie formed one of Hollywood’s most prominent couples for 12 years.