Brad Pitt will be a Formula 1 driver in an Apple movie

The actor will slip into the suit of a former Formula 1 racer who returns to the track to train a new lever. The film will be directed by Joseph Kosinski of Tron Legacy, Oblivion and the highly anticipated Top Gun: Maverick. The consultant for the project is someone who knows about Formula 1: Sir Lewis Hamilton. Pitt will also participate in the production of the feature film financed by the house of the apple, co-producing with Plan B, his production company.

A very respectable plan B, that of the star: surely this film of yours will hit the box office, you can bet …

This is the second Plan B project that will be funded by Apple. The latter won a special auction to grab the rights to Pitt & Co.’s feature film in the world of motor racing. We should actually say it has almost practically won a kind of auction, since the thing has not yet been formalized.

As reported exclusively by the US magazine Deadline, in fact, “Apple is in exclusive talks and will close the first big movie package of the new year. This is the highly competitive race to acquire an untitled launch package that will see Brad Pitt play a retired driver who returns to the track to mentor a younger driver and give his latest boost to track glory as a teammate. of the youngest driver “.

Ehren Kruger is writing the script while Jerry Bruckheimer’s Top Gun will produce together with Plan B.

The sources reported by Deadline claim that there is talk of a “package” paid by Apple between 130 million dollars and 140 million dollars.

Also the stars and stripes magazine (well informed about Hollywood and its surroundings) reveals that Paramount, MGM, Sony and Universal, as well as Netflix and Amazon were also highly interested in Pitt’s project. But it seems to have won Apple.