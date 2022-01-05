Brad Pitt will be a Formula 1 driver in an Apple movie
The actor will slip into the suit of a former Formula 1 racer who returns to the track to train a new lever. The film will be directed by Joseph Kosinski of Tron Legacy, Oblivion and the highly anticipated Top Gun: Maverick. The consultant for the project is someone who knows about Formula 1: Sir Lewis Hamilton. Pitt will also participate in the production of the feature film financed by the house of the apple, co-producing with Plan B, his production company.
A very respectable plan B, that of the star: surely this film of yours will hit the box office, you can bet …
This is the second Plan B project that will be funded by Apple. The latter won a special auction to grab the rights to Pitt & Co.’s feature film in the world of motor racing. We should actually say it has almost practically won a kind of auction, since the thing has not yet been formalized.
As reported exclusively by the US magazine Deadline, in fact, “Apple is in exclusive talks and will close the first big movie package of the new year. This is the highly competitive race to acquire an untitled launch package that will see Brad Pitt play a retired driver who returns to the track to mentor a younger driver and give his latest boost to track glory as a teammate. of the youngest driver “.
Ehren Kruger is writing the script while Jerry Bruckheimer’s Top Gun will produce together with Plan B.
The sources reported by Deadline claim that there is talk of a “package” paid by Apple between 130 million dollars and 140 million dollars.
Also the stars and stripes magazine (well informed about Hollywood and its surroundings) reveals that Paramount, MGM, Sony and Universal, as well as Netflix and Amazon were also highly interested in Pitt’s project. But it seems to have won Apple.
The classic Hollywood story, with a timeless charm
A film in which one of Hollywood’s greatest stars takes on the role of a former Formula 1 racer who returns behind the wheel to train a young new promise is one of the most Hollywood-like things we’ve ever heard. Exquisitely Hollywood, of course.
A story that we could define as a classic, with a plot that will certainly retrace the standard stages of any parable to which the cinema with a capital C from the USA has accustomed us. In short, a sort of “Proppian scheme” which – instead of being studied on the structural systems of Russian fairy tales – here we can learn from the plots of the stars and stripes blockbusters.
For now we don’t know anything about a possible official sponsorship by Formula 1 but the ways of the tracks – and above all of the Hollywood showbiz – are endless. So who knows …
The film
The title of the film in question is still unknown. The only rumors we know concern the direction of Joseph Kosinski (of which we will see shortly Top Gun: Maverick, due out in May) and the interpretation of the star behind the project.
Nothing is yet known about the co-star who will join Brad Pitt on the set (we can bet that she will also be a star, so we feel quite confident in calling her co-star).
The appeal is remarkable, given that we are talking about a film that brings together in the same credits two of the most pronounced names of today with regard to the big screen: Brad Pitt in fact won an Oscar as a supporting actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino while the one who will direct it, Kosinski, sat in the director’s chair of one of the most anticipated products of the seventh art of this year, namely Top Gun: Maverick produced by Paramount (due out in May).
Recall that Pitt and Kosinski had already tried to make a racing film together, which should have been titled Go Like Hell. The star was supposed to play the legendary Formula 1 driver Carroll Shelby, who passed away in 2012.
A version of Shelby’s story was told in Le Mans ’66 – The great challenge (original title: Ford V Ferrari), with Matt Damon as Shelby and Christian Bale as British racing driver Ken Miles.
Brad Pitt’s dense agenda: all the films in which we will see him this year
This new title will come after the other Apple film in which Brad Pitt is involved, alongside his colleague and great friend George Clooney.
The two will play two fixers hired to take care of the same unclean business …
For this film, the two Hollywood stars will be directed by Jon Watts, the director of Sony’s most successful film: Spider-Man No Way Home.
But Brad Pitt’s agenda certainly does not end here: it is very dense since the star will be in the film in March The Lost City of D, in April in Bullet Train and also in the period drama entitled Babylon (directed by Damien Chazelle).